"Who's The President Of Syria Right Now, Roy?" Horton Blasts Regime-Change Narrative

In the Biden Administration’s dying breath, they managed to help overthrow one last country in the Middle East: Syria, another notch in the neocon “7 country” wet dream General Wesley Clark revealed long ago. On December 8th of 2024, Assad was ousted.

The new leader is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, head of the Al Nusra Front which, as Horton pointed out during the debate, was deemed simply an alias for Al Qaeda by none other than Victoria Nuland:

Last night, ZeroHedge hosted antiwar.com’s Scott Horton and Pulitzer winner Roy Gutman to debate whether ousting Assad was wise and how to deal with the new regime. Hosted by Viva Frei, the debate got a bit fiery (as is common with Horton) but covered a lot of ground and is worth listening to.

Here are some highlights for those short on time:

Is Syria run by Al Qaeda?

Gutman attempted to downplay Al Qaeda’s role in the Syrian civil war, saying it was “mostly peaceful” protestors and rooted in the Syrian people’s urge to rid themselves of a dictator.

To which Scott replied bluntly: “Who’s in charge of Syria right now, Roy?”

Jolani: Terrorist or Reformed?

Gutman said that the new Syrian regime is a “work in progress” and can possibly be dealt with diplomatically, emphasizing that “[Jolani is] from the middle class in Damascus.”

If that’s the case then why couldn’t we have worked with Assad, Horton asked.

“Oh, [Jolani] was a middle-class guy, huh? Yeah, so was Mohammed Atta… This is the enemy. This is treason.”