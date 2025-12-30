Why Did The EU Slide Into Complete Irrelevance?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Hint: It’s structural. Trump has nothing to do with it...

The Creeping Death of the Single Market

Eurointelligence discussed the EU’s Slide Towards Irrelevance

The EU has zero chance to emerge as a geopolitical power like the US or China. Strategic autonomy was only a slogan. It came with no strategy, and most importantly, with no financial commitments. The way EU countries are currently raising military spending, through debt mostly, and without common procurement, will reinforce their dependency on the US and US-dominated financial markets. At no point did the EU have an agreed end-game strategy for Ukraine – something that goes beyond wishful thinking. But the EU has a few, sadly neglected, assets. It has a customs union, a single market and a single currency. They don’t win wars, but they matter. If the EU had not fallen behind the US in productivity growth, and if it had not given up on 21st technologies, the EU would be a formidable soft power. The threat of being banned from the world’s largest single market would have been a real choke-hold. The purpose of frugal fiscal policies is not to pay homage to a protestant work ethic, but to give financial headroom to act during emergencies. If you accept, as everybody seems to do, that treaty change is impossible, an intelligent soft power strategy is the only thing that is left. But that would have meant a lowering of ambitions: no Green deal; no anti-tech legislation; the completion of the banking union with the goal to end the bank-sovereign nexus. In particular, it would have meant more integration.The balance between widening and deepening is way off. For the talking heads that roam our airways and social media, it is cooler to talk about foreign policy. But for the EU it would be better if its leadership took an interest in the work of standard committees. They should not invite Zelensky to their European Council meetings, but the three economics Nobel Laureates, to give a presentation of the importance of technology to economic growth. The creeping death of the single market is the real existential crisis of the EU. It is not Trump. If the EU wants to acquire hard power, that would have to be preceded by political reforms: treaty change to establish the EU as a federal union, with tax raising and debt issuing powers, money to fund an army, and a politically accountable military command structure. You don’t acquire hard power with people sitting around tables. The EU’s tragedy is that it abandoned the necessary to seek the impossible.

Treaty Change Impossible

Yes, I do accept that a treaty change is impossible unless and until some currency crisis forces that outcome.

I have been writing about this for years.

The EU is governed by nannycrats with impossible goals and no way to act on them.

The Green Deal is now dead. Trump demand 5 percent military spending when budget constraints are such that 2 percent will be a struggle.

The US strives to innovate. The EU strives to regulate. It wants to regulate AI without knowing what AI is even about.

EC fines X €120 million under the Digital Services Act

Please note that on December 4, the EC fines X €120 million under the Digital Services Act

Deceptive design of X’s ‘blue checkmark’ X’s use of the ‘blue checkmark’ for ‘verified accounts’ deceives users. This violates the DSA obligation for online platforms to prohibit deceptive design practices on their services. On X, anyone can pay to obtain the ‘verified’ status without the company meaningfully verifying who is behind the account, making it difficult for users to judge the authenticity of accounts and content they engage with. This deception exposes users to scams, including impersonation frauds, as well as other forms of manipulation by malicious actors. While the DSA does not mandate user verification, it clearly prohibits online platforms from falsely claiming that users have been verified, when no such verification took place. Lack of transparency of X’s ads repository X’s advertisement repository fails to meet the transparency and accessibility requirements of the DSA. Accessible and searchable ad repositories are critical for researchers and civil society to detect scams, hybrid threat campaigns, coordinated information operations and fake advertisements. X incorporates design features and access barriers, such as excessive delays in processing, which undermine the purpose of ad repositories. X’s ads repository also lacks critical information, such as the content and topic of the advertisement, as well as the legal entity paying for it. This hinders researchers and the public to independently scrutinise any potential risks in online advertising.

Nannycrat Nonsense

Seriously, doesn’t the EU have anything better to do than worry about blue checkmarks on X?

Unfortunately, this kind of nannycrat nonsense is all that the EU can do.

Q: Why?

A: Because, with few exceptions, it takes unanimous or nearly unanimous agreement to do anything.

So the EU launches commissions and studies again and again and again because commissions and studies are the only thing that can be approved.

By treaty, France has veto power over anything agricultural (every nation actually, but France and Italy are at the forefront). Global trade summits fail every year because of single-nation veto power. It useless to even invite the EU because the outcome is known from the beginning.

Germany and other Northern European countries have veto power over budget rules. That won’t change until German banks blow sky high, if then.

In the rare case the EU ever does anything, it’s usually wrong. Green energy, carbon border taxes, and the ridiculous digital services act are good examples.

Spotlight AI

The competition on AI is massive. Globally it’s the US vs China. But within the US there are four key players.

OpenAI: OpenAI developed ChatGPT and the GPT models. It is a leader in conversational AI and foundational models.

Anthropic: Anthropic is an AI safety and research company. It develops the “Claude” family of large language models. It is known for its constitutional AI framework.

xAI: xAI is Elon Musk’s AI venture. It developed the Grok chatbot, with integration with Tesla and robotics.

Perplexity AI: Perplexity AI operates an AI-powered search engine. It uses large language models and real-time web search to provide cited answers.

AI Q&A

Q: Where is the EU?

A: The EU is not in the ballpark. It’s not even close to the ballpark.

Instead, EU nannycrats are in a sand playbox 2,000 miles away trying to regulate the damn thing.

France’s big concern is not AI but to protect the family farm.

Protecting Family Farms in France:

Combating Unfair Competition: Farmers protest against free-trade deals (like Mercosur ) that they argue flood the market with cheaper products, undermining French standards and viability.

Farmers protest against free-trade deals (like ) that they argue flood the market with cheaper products, undermining French standards and viability. Rural Livelihoods: Supporting family farms is seen as vital for food security, rural jobs, and maintaining the French countryside’s character.

Supporting family farms is seen as vital for food security, rural jobs, and maintaining the French countryside’s character. Economic Support: France relies on EU subsidies, but farmers demand fairer distribution, with new rules pushing for eco-friendly practices while trying to prevent large farms from monopolizing funds.

France relies on EU subsidies, but farmers demand fairer distribution, with new rules pushing for eco-friendly practices while trying to prevent large farms from monopolizing funds. Legal Protections: Laws aim to shield farmers from “abusive” lawsuits by new residents over noise (like roosters) or smells, preserving traditional agricultural practices.

Mercosur Deal Update

Hooray! I am pleased to report that political agreement on Mercosur was reached in December 2024 after 25+ years of talks.

However, ratification hinges on member states.

Yet, on December 19, Politico reported EU delays Mercosur signing as 25-year curse drags on

An eleventh-hour turnaround from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni upended a self-imposed objective of signing the agreement with the Mercosur countries on Dec. 20 — pushing the decision to mid-January instead, POLITICO first reported. The delay shows that after two decades of negotiations and countless turn-arounds, the EU-Mercosur pact, designed to create one of the world’s largest free-trade areas between the EU, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina, continues to be a political minefield in Europe. “Mercosur plays a central role in our trade agreements,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way into the leaders summit on Thursday morning, adding it was “of enormous importance we get the green light.” Yet Meloni derailed the carefully laid plan. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the Italian leader promised him on a call Thursday that she would support the deal as soon as she secured the backing of Italy’s farmers. Despite heaping pressure on Europeans in recent days, Lula ended up accepting the delay, the diplomats said. Meloni’s pushback meant there was not enough backing from EU countries for von der Leyen to fly to Brazil this weekend to sign the deal as planned — despite the huge political capital invested on each side in trying to finalize it by the end before Christmas. Even if Rome and Paris come around, the agreement’s troubles are far from over: The deal must still pass through the European Parliament, where opposition is mounting across the political spectrum. “It seems certain that it [the Mercosur deal] will be signed in mid-January,” a senior German official told reporters. The mid-January date is important, the official stressed, to get the agreement ratified before the Parliament has a chance to vote on a resolution to send the deal to the Court of Justice of the EU — which would risk freezing its ratification for up to two years.

Dealing With the EU

Mercosur is the perfect example of what it’s like dealing with the EU. Any country can damn near block any deal for any reason, or no reason at all.

I repeat my congratulations to the UK for escaping this madness. Of course, the UK has not made the best of Brexit, but that is the fault of UK politicians, not the Brexit vote itself.

Regulation and roadblocks are all the EU knows how to do. That’s why Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Nvdia, and all the key AI players outside of China are in the US. The EU would regulate them to death before they ever got going.

To repeat: The US strives to innovate. The EU strives to regulate. Deals take 25 years. Knowing that, one would have to be crazy to want back in.