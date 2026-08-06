Why On Earth Are They Doing This?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

The Spanish Red Cross is treating the military-age men who swam around the border fence and stormed Ceuta like victims of an earthquake.

Volunteers in red vests are lining up on the sand at Playa del Trampolín, handing out bread, milk, biscuits, water, cans of tuna and pastries to the thousands who remain after last week's deliberate mass invasion from Morocco. Police stand by to keep the queues orderly while the same people who refused to go home sit and eat.

This is not a natural disaster. These men crossed into Spanish territory because the opportunity was created for them. There is nothing stopping Spanish authorities from sending them straight back. Instead the humanitarian apparatus has arrived with supplies.

The Red Cross is now handing out food and supplies to illegals in Ceuta as if they're victims of a natural disaster. They literally swam the coastline and invaded Spain because they felt like it and there is nothing preventing them from being sent home. pic.twitter.com/eAruK5wyiy — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 4, 2026

Cadena SER and local outlets confirmed the first organised distribution of food since the crisis began. Cruz Roja and the local branch of Cooperación Sur-Sur handed out the packages to around 2,000 migrants, the majority from sub-Saharan Africa.

???? Red Cross in Ceuta handing out food and water to the migrants who just stormed Spanish territory.



Locals are furious and it's hard to blame them.



Carrots don't keep people away, sticks do...



Writer: Samuelpic.twitter.com/hanliozVRk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 4, 2026

National Police managed the lines so the recipients stayed seated until their turn, then returned to the beach to eat. One Nigerian man named Genesis told reporters he was "happy to finally have something to eat and drink." He said he had been trying to cross for months and now hopes for asylum.

African Migrants in Ceuta Complain About Treatment: 'No Food, No Blankets' pic.twitter.com/RmWGWe2oVA — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2026

A Sudanese man named Malik Alher said he had gone five days without food, then added that he wants to "learn Spanish, live in Madrid and work in a supermarket."

The volunteers doing the handing-out look exactly like the usual crowd: white European leftist women. Locals watching the scene are furious, and for good reason. Feeding the people who just overran your city does not encourage them to leave.

This comes after Spanish officials spent days insisting the problem had solved itself. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares claimed the "practical totality" of those who entered had returned to Morocco.

The Spanish Embassy in London repeated the line. Reality on the ground never matched the press releases. Streets remained full, facilities were stormed, and thousands simply stayed put on the beaches and around the CETI reception centre.

Local estimates of those left behind ranged from 2,000 to 15,000. But it's anyone's guess. Many of the remaining group are now openly declaring they will not go back. They are waiting for the next step toward the Spanish mainland and the wider European welfare systems.

?? A Spanish soldier in Ceuta said they are now ordered only to direct illegal migrants toward the border so they leave the country on their own.



"Right now we are not allowed to do anything else," the soldier has said.



For him, it is a personal sorrow what Sánchez's... https://t.co/nwDPZjRFyB pic.twitter.com/U19WqDSij5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 4, 2026

Muslim Invaders Chanting "Allahu Akbar" Have OVERTAKEN The Streets of Ceuta.



Police are completely overwhelmed.



The government wants you to think this isn't happening.



We are witnessing the total collapse of a nation. https://t.co/9VhvDWSP3A — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2026

The situation in Ceuta:



Thousands of invaders still remain. They've taken to forested areas around the city to avoid being captured.



Their goal now is to get on boats to the Spanish mainland. Social media is also full of calls by illegals to stage another mass invasion on the... pic.twitter.com/Q8JBQPwN36 — ???? ???? ?? ?? (@NiohBerg) August 4, 2026

Auf der marokkanischen Seite an der Grenze zu Ceuta warten Schwarzafrikaner auf ihre Weiterreise in die EU. Sie werden von den Behörden zurückgehalten, damit zuerst die Marokkaner nach Spanien eindringen können.



Sie nennen es "Zwischenhaltungs-Internatzentrum".



Das Video ist... pic.twitter.com/U8idHK1VAo — ???? (@queru_lant) August 1, 2026

Some, have already been sent to mainland Spain.

?? Dozens of migrants were allegedly transferred from Ceuta to Andalusia, mainland Spain today.



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/BU0F9vJm21 — Europa.com (@europa) August 4, 2026

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has called the episode an "invasion and an act of war promoted by Morocco and allowed by Sánchez." He demanded the prime minister face legal proceedings.

Muslim Invaders in Ceuta are now BURNING the Countryside as they Continue TAKE OVER the Streets.



This is total chaos and collapse of a country.



It looks like a literal zombie apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/6GqklXUK4n — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2026

The People's Party has accused Sánchez of being on holiday while sovereignty was tested. Ceuta's own president Juan Jesús Vivas described the situation as "absolutely unsustainable" for a city of just 83,000.

Handing out free meals does not change the fundamental facts. These men were not shipwrecked, they did not come from a war zone. They walked and swam into Spanish territory in a coordinated surge that Morocco facilitated and Spain failed to stop.

Every ration distributed on that beach signals that the cost of illegal entry will be met with care packages rather than immediate removal. Carrots do not deter the next wave. Only the credible threat of being sent straight home does.

Spain's government can still choose enforcement over theatre. Until it does, the Red Cross will keep unpacking boxes for the people who invaded, and the residents of Ceuta will keep watching their city turned into a holding pen for those who refuse to leave.

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