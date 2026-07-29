Why, Oh Why Do They Do This?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Viral footage circulating online shows a British man methodically working his way along the streets of his own city with a wheeled bin and litter picker, clearing the rubbish left by others. He is not being paid and not making a political point. He is simply trying to prevent the area from descending into a tip.

Remarkably, as he works, foreign shopkeepers and residents repeatedly emerge from their premises to instruct him to clear the mess outside their own doors, standing by as he does so.

One older local, taking in the state of the streets, observes that if President Trump were to see them he would declare the place a "shithole."

This is wild



White man in the UK is going around picking up trash to make his city look nicer



A foreigner comes out her shop and tells him to pick up the trash outside her shop



"I don't want to be rude or anything, but maybe instead of telling me to do it...."



Again and again... pic.twitter.com/EtgcRZfvNL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 27, 2026

This pattern is expanding everywhere.

In Page Hall, Sheffield, the same individual was filmed over and over dumping household waste on the corner of Bolsover Road. Residents record from behind windows and ask Sheffield City Council how long they are expected to accept it.

Residents in Page Hall, Sheffield, say they're frustrated after repeated fly-tipping by the same culprit on the corner of Bolsover Road.



The resident who shared the footage is calling for action from Sheffield City Council.



Are we expected to just accept this? pic.twitter.com/ErPaS9SmqJ — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) July 26, 2026

In Marseille, a resident filmed the streets after North African arrivals moved in. Garbage was thrown from windows. The neighbourhood was reduced to literal shit. "We never asked for this," he says.

A man in Marseille, France's second largest city, shows the situation in his neighborhood after North Africans started moving in.



"They throw all their garbage out of their windows. We are living in literal shit. We never asked for this."



No one should have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/h50x5Wu8gy — Dr. Maalouf ? (@realMaalouf) July 25, 2026

In a quiet Birmingham street an asylum seeker was caught emptying bags of rubbish into the road, perhaps to make the area feel more familiar.

?? En un tranquilo barrio de Birmingham, un solicitante de asilo que no come tocino, se encargó de regar toda la basura del vecindario en las calles, y poder sentirse como en casa. ¿Estas son las mieles de la integración cultural que el progresismo nos vendió? pic.twitter.com/szER7spf5Z — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) July 13, 2026

The countryside has not been spared. Hundreds of tonnes of plastic, foam, wood and household waste appeared overnight along the River Cherwell near Kidlington in Oxfordshire. The pile reached 20 feet deep and stretched 500 feet, metres from the A34. Locals called it a catastrophe in a first-world country.

On Bwlch Mountain in the Rhondda a farming family that has worked the land for ninety years found a stream of rubbish cascading down the slope from a lay-by, visible for miles. Household goods, plastic, cardboard. The farmer said it keeps her awake at night.

In Dorset's Holt Heath nature reserve, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, tipper vans dumped at least 20 tonnes of waste earth and debris across National Trust and Forestry England land. Police called the act despicable.

In the Peak District a furious motorist confronted two men caught dumping a sofa in a national park.

Deport them...



Come here and treat our country like a shit-hole...



This is the moment a furious motorist confronts two suspected fly-tippers he caught dumping a sofa in the Peak District National Park... pic.twitter.com/zKhLhdbEyi — 'Seeing is believing' (@dave24144975) July 19, 2025

The same national park and nearby hills have been left covered in litter, human faeces and abandoned rubbish by day-trippers who treat protected landscapes as free dumps.

Across the Atlantic a Canadian man caught a group of Indians dumping a couch in the forest. He forced them to pick it up and take it to the dump himself.

Canadian man catches a group of Indians dumping a couch in the forest and forces them to pick it up and take it to the dump.



Do you support this patriot? pic.twitter.com/Iz1BltFniX — Casey Krol (@CaseyKrol) July 27, 2026

In Small Heath, Birmingham, another fly-tipper was filmed in the act.

Small Heath in Birmingham



Another Fly Tipper caught in the act pic.twitter.com/FKmrsdL8Q7 — WeGotitBack ??????????? (@NotFarLeftAtAll) May 15, 2025

In civilised societies, the bin truck comes once a week. Council tips and recycling centres operate. Yet the same people continue throwing rubbish into the streets and rivers.

Why do they insist on doing this when the bin truck literally comes to their house once a week to collect rubbish? pic.twitter.com/Ylk6jd4jkd — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 4, 2026

This is not a lack of facilities. It is a refusal to use them.

Footage from the countries many of these individuals left behind shows the cultural baseline. In India, tonnes of waste are dumped straight into rivers.

This is in India ??. ????????????

Tonnes of waste was dumped by workers of a town panchayat in a flood river at Thittakudi in Cuddalore district in Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/iLa2Se57D6 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 2, 2020

When a tourist in India suggested to a local to pick up dropped litter and put it in a bin, the reply was a flat refusal. The litter stayed exactly where it was.

In Bangladesh a river no longer holds water or fish, only human and animal faecal matter, trash and floating mounds of waste that wash away in floods.

Bangladesh ~ The river no longer holds fish or water, only human/animal fecal matter, trash, and soggy mounds of mystery matter that floats away when a flood comes through. pic.twitter.com/o4jrfNOy0C — Dane (@UltraDane) October 1, 2024

In Algeria a holiday beach at Oran is filmed as an open-air dump.

Une femme en vacances en Algérie filme une plage à Oran : une décharge à ciel ouvert!



Ça vous dirait de passer les vacances là-bas, voyage offert? pic.twitter.com/jVS9n6GsyB — ??????? Kim Jong Un (@KimJongUnique) July 27, 2026

In Pakistan entire loads of rubbish are emptied straight into public waterways while the West frets over paper straws.

Congratulations on saving the planet with recycling, turning your AC down, and struggling with paper straws



Meanwhile, in Pakistan...



Writer: Ianpic.twitter.com/qR3u3XRDCh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 27, 2026

These people arrive in Britain steadfastly refusing to deviate from the practices of the places they left. They are offered free collection, legal disposal sites and public bins. Many choose instead to tip waste into streets, rivers, mountains and nature reserves.

They show no respect for the environment they now occupy and no regard for the people who have to live with the mess.

That behaviour might be routine in the third-world dumps they came from. It is not routine here. The services exist. The choice is deliberate. The result is Western towns, rivers and countryside being turned into the same wastelands the individuals left behind.

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