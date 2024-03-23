'Will Send Netanyahu To Allah': Erdogan's Words Spark Outrage In Israel

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has from the start of the Israel-Hamas war been among the most aggressive and fiercest critics of Israel and especially its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Erdogan has long denounced Israel's operation in Gaza, on Thursday he unleashed his harshest rhetoric yet, which came close to perhaps being a direct threat against Netanyahu's life. In an election rally the Turkish president vowed to "send [Netanyahu] to Allah to take care of him, make him miserable and curse him."

Getty Images

The threatening and inflammatory words were widely picked up in Israeli press reports, causing outrage. He additionally described that "Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis."

Another media outlet which covers regional events translated Erdogan's words as follows:

In a fresh attack on the Israeli prime minister over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Erdogan told the crowd gathered at an election rally in central Anatolia on Thursday, “I’m leaving the person called Netanyahu in the Lord’s hands.” He then added, “May the Lord damn him.”

Thus depending on how the remarks are translated, the statement leaves itself open to interpretation possibly as a direct threat against the Israeli leader.

A livid Israeli government immediately summoned the Turkish ambassador, demanding answers. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that Turkey's charges d'affaires Mehmet Sekerci was summoned in order to "convey a clear message to Erdogan."

“There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends," Katz stated. "Be quiet and shame on you!"

Erdogan has consistently called Hamas "not a terrorist organization" but "a group of mujahideen defending their lands" - in reference to those who engage in 'jihad'.

From Tel Aviv's perspective, Erdogan's ratcheting rhetoric in denouncing Israeli actions will likely been seen as unforgiveable, even after this current crisis is over. Turkey and Israel have long clashed over the Palestinian issue, and these tensions have now exploded back into full force. Ties between the two countries are at a historical low point.