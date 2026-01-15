Witkoff Announces Start Of 2nd Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan

Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Presidential peace envoy Steve Witkoff, on Jan. 14, announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Displaced Palestinians walk through floodwaters following heavy rains in Gaza City on Dec. 15, 2025. Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

In an X post on Wednesday, Witkoff said the second phase will move Gaza from an initial cease-fire into a period that will see the demilitarization of Hamas and the establishment of a technocratic governance model.

He said the second phase will also see the start of reconstruction for the war-torn territory.

Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.



Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic… — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) January 14, 2026

The Gaza peace plan began in October, and the overall strategy is supposed to proceed in three phases and achieve the 20-point plan Trump laid out in September.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” Witkoff wrote.

It remains unclear who will comprise Gaza’s interim government. Trump has repeatedly described this government as the Gaza “Board of Peace” and said he will chair the body.

Trump’s 20-point plan includes an offer of amnesty for Hamas members who willingly lay down their arms, as well as an offer of safe passage for Hamas members seeking to leave the territory.

The scope of Gaza’s reconstruction is also unclear.

In October, a representative for the United Nations’ Development Programme shared an estimate that Gaza had sustained around $70 billion in damages over the course of more than two years of conflict.

The first phase of the deal was supposed to include the release of all Israeli hostages, living and dead, held by Hamas.

Thus far, Hamas has returned the remains of 27 out of 28 deceased hostages.

Witkoff warned that Hamas must return the remains of the last person.

“The United States expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff wrote.

Israel and Hamas have traded accusations of other cease-fire violations since October.

On Oct.19, the Israeli military accused Hamas of firing on and carrying out an explosive attack on Israeli troops operating in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, killing two of their soldiers. Hamas’s armed wing denied knowledge of the attack and said it had lost contact with its forces in Rafah.

On Dec. 13, Israeli forces carried out a lethal airstrike targeting a Hamas commander they said was involved in continuing efforts to procure weapons and undermine the cease-fire. Hamas said civilians were killed in a strike that day, and argued Israeli military’s operations were undermining cease-fire efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details.