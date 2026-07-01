print-icon
print-icon
Add ZeroHedge as a preferred source on Google

The World Is Becoming Increasingly Divided By Fertility

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The world is becoming increasingly divided by fertility.

One group of countries now has too few births to naturally replace its population, while another continues to see population growth driven by higher fertility rates. This demographic divide has major implications for aging populations, labor markets, immigration, and future economic growth.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins, shows which countries are above and below the replacement fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman, using projections for 2025 from the UN World Population Prospects 2024 Revision.

While the regional patterns are striking, several countries buck the trend.

Fertility Rates by Country

The table below lists projected fertility rates for 2025 and whether each country falls above or below the 2.1 replacement threshold.

CountryTotal Fertility Rate (TFR)Above or Below 2.1
(Replacement Rate)
Chad5.94Above
Somalia5.91Above
DR Congo5.90Above
Central African Republic5.81Above
Niger5.79Above
Mali5.42Above
Angola4.95Above
Burundi4.68Above
Afghanistan4.66Above
Mozambique4.62Above
Mauritania4.56Above
Mayotte4.50Above
Tanzania4.47Above
Benin4.42Above
Yemen4.41Above
Nigeria4.30Above
Sudan4.19Above
Cameroon4.19Above
Ivory Coast4.17Above
Togo4.07Above
Uganda4.06Above
Congo4.05Above
Guinea4.04Above
Equatorial Guinea4.04Above
Burkina Faso4.00Above
Zambia3.97Above
Madagascar3.84Above
Ethiopia3.81Above
Gambia3.80Above
Liberia3.79Above
Comoros3.76Above
Samoa3.75Above
Senegal3.71Above
South Sudan3.71Above
Guinea-Bissau3.68Above
Zimbabwe3.62Above
Sierra Leone3.61Above
Eritrea3.61Above
Rwanda3.59Above
Gabon3.54Above
Malawi3.53Above
Vanuatu3.53Above
Sao Tome and Principe3.53Above
Pakistan3.50Above
Solomon Islands3.47Above
Uzbekistan3.45Above
Ghana3.30Above
French Guiana3.29Above
Nauru3.25Above
Palestine3.19Above
Iraq3.17Above
Namibia3.17Above
Tuvalu3.14Above
Kenya3.12Above
Kiribati3.09Above
Tonga3.07Above
Papua New Guinea3.03Above
Tajikistan2.99Above
Kazakhstan2.95Above
Marshall Islands2.82Above
Israel2.75Above
Kyrgyzstan2.75Above
Egypt2.71Above
Guam2.71Above
Micronesia2.71Above
Eswatini2.68Above
Algeria2.67Above
Syria2.66Above
Botswana2.66Above
Lesotho2.64Above
Turkmenistan2.63Above
Saint Martin (French part)2.63Above
Haiti2.59Above
Mongolia2.58Above
Djibouti2.58Above
Jordan2.57Above
Tokelau2.57Above
Timor-Leste2.56Above
Cambodia2.51Above
Bolivia2.50Above
Oman2.48Above
Niue2.46Above
Honduras2.45Above
Paraguay2.39Above
Guyana2.37Above
Laos2.36Above
Saudi Arabia2.29Above
Northern Mariana Islands2.28Above
Guatemala2.26Above
Libya2.25Above
Fiji2.25Above
American Samoa2.25Above
Lebanon2.21Above
Suriname2.21Above
Faroe Islands2.20Above
South Africa2.19Above
Dominican Republic2.19Above
Morocco2.18Above
Nicaragua2.18Above
Western Sahara2.15Above
Réunion2.13Above
Bangladesh2.11Above
Indonesia2.10Above
Panama2.09Below
Monaco2.09Below
Myanmar2.08Below
Seychelles2.08Below
United States Virgin Islands2.07Below
Venezuela2.06Below
Guadeloupe2.05Below
Belize2.01Below
Cook Islands2.00Below
Martinique1.97Below
New Caledonia1.95Below
India1.94Below
Peru1.94Below
Nepal1.94Below
Sri Lanka1.94Below
Greenland1.91Below
Philippines1.88Below
Vietnam1.88Below
Gibraltar1.88Below
Mexico1.87Below
Palau1.86Below
Tunisia1.80Below
Montenegro1.80Below
Ecuador1.79Below
Georgia1.79Below
Bahrain1.78Below
Dem. People's Republic of Korea1.77Below
El Salvador1.75Below
St. Vincent & Grenadines1.75Below
Bulgaria1.74Below
Moldova1.72Below
Romania1.71Below
Armenia1.71Below
Brunei1.71Below
Qatar1.70Below
Barbados1.70Below
Falkland Islands1.69Below
Iran1.67Below
Azerbaijan1.66Below
New Zealand1.65Below
France1.64Below
Australia1.64Below
St. Helena1.64Below
United States1.62Below
Turkey1.62Below
Colombia1.62Below
Aruba1.61Below
Brazil1.60Below
Ireland1.60Below
Slovenia1.58Below
Antigua and Barbuda1.58Below
Slovakia1.57Below
Maldives1.55Below
United Kingdom1.54Below
Liechtenstein1.54Below
Malaysia1.53Below
Kosovo (under UNSC res. 1244)1.53Below
Isle of Man1.53Below
Portugal1.52Below
Denmark1.52Below
Trinidad and Tobago1.52Below
Cayman Islands1.51Below
St. Kitts & Nevis1.51Below
Argentina1.50Below
Hungary1.50Below
Serbia1.50Below
Kuwait1.50Below
Bosnia and Herzegovina1.50Below
Cape Verde1.50Below
Iceland1.50Below
French Polynesia1.48Below
Czechia1.47Below
Croatia1.47Below
North Macedonia1.47Below
Dominica1.47Below
Russia1.46Below
Germany1.46Below
Grenada1.46Below
Cuba1.45Below
Bonaire1.45Below
Montserrat1.45Below
Netherlands1.44Below
Sweden1.44Below
Switzerland1.44Below
Bhutan1.44Below
Turks and Caicos Islands1.44Below
Sint Maarten1.43Below
Norway1.42Below
Bermuda1.41Below
Luxembourg1.40Below
Wallis & Futuna1.40Below
Belgium1.39Below
Uruguay1.39Below
St. Lucia1.38Below
Jersey1.38Below
Cyprus1.37Below
Estonia1.37Below
Guernsey1.37Below
Bahamas1.36Below
Latvia1.35Below
Anguilla1.35Below
Greece1.34Below
Jamaica1.34Below
Canada1.33Below
Austria1.33Below
Albania1.33Below
Poland1.31Below
Costa Rica1.31Below
Finland1.30Below
Saint Pierre and Miquelon1.28Below
Japan1.23Below
Spain1.23Below
Belarus1.22Below
Lithuania1.22Below
Italy1.21Below
United Arab Emirates1.21Below
Mauritius1.21Below
Thailand1.19Below
San Marino1.16Below
Chile1.13Below
Malta1.11Below
Andorra1.10Below
Curacao1.07Below
British Virgin Islands1.06Below
China1.02Below
Ukraine1.00Below
Singapore0.96Below
Puerto Rico0.94Below
Taiwan0.86Below
St. Barthélemy0.83Below
South Korea0.75Below
Hong Kong0.74Below
Macao0.69Below

The Great Fertility Divide

The divide is strikingly regional.

Europe is entirely below replacement fertility, joined by most countries across the Americas and East Asia. Meanwhile, most African countries, along with parts of the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, remain above the replacement threshold.

The map also reveals several notable exceptions.

Geographic Pockets That Buck the Trend

While regional patterns are remarkably consistent, several countries stand out as exceptions to their neighbors:

  • Central America: Honduras, Nicaragua, and Guatemala all have fertility rates just over replacement. On both the north and south sides, virtually every other country in the Americas is below replacement.
  • Africa: Tunisia is the sole country in continental Africa with a rate under 2.1.
  • South America: There are two pockets of higher fertility: Peru and Paraguay, and the Guianas (Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana).
  • Middle East: UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain are below 2.1, while surrounding nations in virtually every direction are above replacement.
  • South/Central Asia: A strip of connected countries, from Pakistan all the way up through Kazakhstan to Mongolia, has higher fertility. Bangladesh also stands out as higher fertility.
  • Southeast Asia: Laos and Cambodia stand out as above replacement. Indonesia is the only country with exactly a 2.1 fertility rate, equal to replacement.

Most of these outliers are countries at different stages of the demographic transition than their neighbors.

Their fertility rates remain above or below replacement while surrounding countries have already moved in the other direction, creating pockets that stand apart from the broader regional pattern.

If you enjoyed today’s post, see Japan’s birthrate collapse over the last 60 years in this visualization on Voronoi.

0