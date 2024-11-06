World Leaders Congratulate Trump On Winning Presidency

Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times,

Reactions from world leaders have begun to pour in, congratulating Donald Trump on winning the presidency again.

Decision Desk HQ has projected that Trump will return to the White House, being the first president to win nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate him.

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” Netanyahu posted on social media. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

This comes as Israel has been fighting Hamas and Hezbollah since the former launched an attack on the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023 - the deadliest single-day anti-Semitic attack since the Holocaust.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Trump, who has called for a resolution between Ukraine and Russia amid the latter’s invasion of the former.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” he posted on X.

He continued, “We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post,

“I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who belongs to the left-wing Labour Party, congratulated Trump on a “historic election victory.” He posted on X:

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte congratulated Trump.

“I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO,” he posted on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to Trump, saying,

“Heartiest congratulations my friend [Donald Trump] on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

His post was accompanied by four images of himself and Trump during the latter’s last stint in the White House.

President Emmanuel Macron of France also took to X with messages in French and English saying:

“Congratulations, [President Donald Trump]. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime ally of Trump, said on X that:

the election result was “the biggest comeback in US political history.” He congratulated Trump “on his enormous win,” and said it is a “much-needed victory for the World!”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said:

“On behalf of myself and the Italian government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda also took to X to congratulate Trump.

“You made it happen!” he said.

His post was accompanied by a trio of clapping emojis, as well as the Polish and U.S. flags on either side of a handshake image.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, leader of the largest party in the Netherlands but not the nation’s prime minister due to a coalition agreement among parties to form the government, posted an all-caps message on X:

“Congratulations President Trump! Congratulations America! Never stop, always keep fighting and win elections!”

His post also featured a flurry of emojis, including three star-spangled banners flanked on each side by a trio of flexed biceps.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs posted on X that

he “look[s] forward to working with you to strengthen bilateral relations and transatlantic partnership. Europe needs strong US and US needs strong Europe. Latvia is and will be a strong and reliable partner of the US.”

