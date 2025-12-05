World Risks 'Disintegration Of The International Order' As Macron Fails To Woo Xi Into Pressuring Putin

"We are facing the risk of the disintegration of the international order that brought peace to the world for decades, and in this context, the dialogue between China and France is even more essential than ever," Macron said on Thursday while on a tour of China. It was his fourth state visit, and part of a renewed effort to woo Chinese President Xi Jinping to the West's side on stepping up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope that China will join our call, our efforts to achieve, as soon as possible, at the very least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes targeting critical infrastructure," the French leader said. But the consensus is that Macron's latest effort has once again failed to gain anything in the way of a concession from Xi on the Ukraine issue.

Xi only vaguely stated that "China supports all efforts that work towards peace" while urging a peace deal that all parties would accept, in a clear nod to Moscow's position that there are still a number of unsatisfactory aspects to the Trump-proposed peace plan.

via Reuters

President Xi also interestingly used language and themes often employed by Putin, for example stressing the needs to carry on the "banner of multilateralism" when it comes to China-France relations:

"No matter how the external environment changes, both sides as major powers should always demonstrate independence and strategic vision, show mutual understanding and mutual support for each other on core matters and major critical issues," he said. "China and France should demonstrate their sense of responsibility, raise high the banner of multilateralism ... and firmly stand on the right side of history."

Friday's commentary from Rabobank says this is all a case for pessimism when it comes to the closeness or else great distance of a potential Ukraine peace deal:

The kind of multilateralism that Xi has in mind is an important point to consider. Is Xi talking about an idealistic evolution of the United Nations where more power is given to the developing world but disputes are resolved via dialogue? Or is he talking about ending US hegemony to carve the world up into spheres of influence for regional great powers to preside over? Xi’s reluctance to get involved in brokering a peace deal in Ukraine and recent naval deployments in the wake of a diplomatic spat with Japan will make many nervous that it is the latter. A spheres of influence paradigm is certainly favorable in the eyes of Vladimir Putin. He has reportedly rejected the latest peace overtures from US special envoy Witkoff and told India Today that Ukrainian troops will either leave the Donbas region or Russia will “liberate these territories by force”. Kremlin officials have reportedly told journalists that a peace deal remains a long way off. The Wall Street Journal editorial today says “maybe it is time to conclude that Mr. Putin doesn’t want peace” while arguing that Putin has no incentive to negotiate in good faith while he feels that he is winning. So, peace in our time? Don’t count on it.

European leaders have not been pleased that the US plan is the first to ever seriously offer territorial concessions since the war's start. Some European officials alongside media reports in the EU have gone so far as to accuse Putin of 'faking' interest in peace efforts.

While the Kremlin has called the prior Tuesday Moscow talks involving Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "constructive" - it conceded that little actual progress was made toward a deal, given Russia is demanding nothing less than full legal and international recognition of the territories under its control.

Putin has followed up with a warning that Russia is ready seize more Ukrainian territory as the 'special military operation' continues. "Either we liberate these territories by force of arms. Or Ukrainian troops leave these territories," he has freshly warned.

Images from Macron's three-day rare "sightseeing" tour of China with President Xi:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron had friendly exchanges on Friday in Dujiangyan in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reported.



Upon their arrival, Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, were warmly… pic.twitter.com/xoPQsuzH4R — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) December 5, 2025

Mutual strikes on energy infrastructure are only continuing to escalate. President Putin has also warned his military is readying to expand strikes on Ukrainian ports, in retaliation for a spate of drone attacks on tankers transporting Russian oil to global markets.

With Ukraine peace being elusive, apparently, Xi and Macron handled a series of lesser matters Thursday and Friday," EuroNews reports. "They signed 12 agreements, including ones calling for cooperation on a new round of panda conservation efforts and exchanges in higher education and research." The same report notes that the European Union "ran a massive trade deficit with China of more than €300 billion last year. China alone represents 46% of France's total trade deficit."