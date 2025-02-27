World War III Is Still On The Table: Europe Wants Boots On The Ground In Ukraine

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

In the lead up to the 2024 presidential elections in the US the Biden Administration in collusion with UK, European and Ukrainian partners devised a plan to “Trump Proof” the war in Ukraine. In other words, they openly admitted that they wanted to prevent Trump from taking any actions that might force an end to the war and render a serious peace agreement.

Part of that plan included the expanded use of long range guided missiles supplied by western governments. These missiles require flight data from NATO assets along with NATO personnel to launch – Meaning, any strikes involving these weapons require the direct involvement of NATO troops. Biden’s greenlight for long range strikes into Russia using US-made and controlled missiles was an obvious attempt to trigger an escalation.

Over the course of the war I have written extensively on my concerns that the ultimate aim of the conflict is to trigger wider international conflagration. There have been globalist interests involved in Ukraine (the Atlantic Council specifically) for at least a decade stirring the pot and provoking Russia into an invasion of the Donbas region. I wrote about the influence of the Atlantic Council in Ukraine and in the Middle East in my article ‘The Atlantic Council Has Big Plans For A War Between The US And Iran’.

The globalists wanted to create a catastrophe, blamed on the preponderance of nation states, that they could use to erase all borders and completely reshape the world. So far they have not achieved this goal, but it’s not from a lack of trying.

The Ukrainian attack on Kursk in Russia along with the approval of long range missile attacks were overtly publicized in the western media as “proof” that Vladimir Putin’s “red lines” were meaningless and that Russia would never use nukes in response to NATO operations. They know that one of the primary concerns among western populations is the outbreak of global nuclear exchange. The elites think if they can remove that fear then everyone will happily support NATO boots on the ground.

They are mistaken.

Neither Americans nor Europeans have any interest in fighting and dying over an insignificant patch of land like Ukraine. Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky has consistently called for NATO to supply troops to the front lines. In fact, Zelensky acts as if someone promised him eventual troop intervention (Boris Johnson?).

Russia’s attrition tactics have been highly effective in wearing down the Ukrainian front lines. It’s important to understand that attrition tactics do involve capturing key strategic ground, but the greater goal is to destroy enemy troops. Though Russian gains might not seem significant to a normie with no study in military strategy, the truth is that Ukraine is now desperate for manpower and they have no means to replace lost troops. The war is over, they just haven’t admitted it yet.

Zelensky’s delusions about Ukraine’s ability to win the war and gain back the massive territory they have lost must be driven by something; I can only assume that he still believes that NATO intervention is imminent. The EU and UK have played a big role in giving Zelensky false hope and preventing practical peace negotiations. Ukraine is NEVER going to get the Donbas region back; they need to accept this and move on.

On the western establishment side of the equation, government officials and the media have been bombarding the public with tales of an impending Russian blitzkrieg into Europe should Ukraine be allowed to fail. Of course, they also claim that Russia is losing millions of soldiers in “meat waves” and that their military is crippled.

The propaganda machine can’t have it both ways – Either Russia is impotent and their military hobbled, or, they are an unstoppable behemoth that will conquer all of Europe if little Ukraine should implode. Every element of the war propaganda has been carefully crafted to convince the populace to back a direct military incursion into the region.

With the return of Donald Trump, everything has changed in Ukraine. Trump has been notably unimpressed with Zelesnky and is keen to end the bloodshed quickly. So much so that he may negotiate the peace terms without Zelensky’s involvement. Trump has demanded that Zelensky hold legitimate elections in Ukraine before the US continues its support, and even referred to Zelensky as a dictator.

Without the US there is no NATO and if the US cuts off arms shipments then Ukraine is done fighting. Unless, Europe leaps headfirst into the war…

As I noted last August:

“The timing of the Kursk offensive and the call for missile strikes on Russia is not a coincidence. Trump claims that his intention is to end the Ukraine war as quickly as possible once he enters office.” “They need to escalate the war into something bigger, something that can’t be undone. Right now, the war can be ended – All it takes is some diplomacy and forcing Ukraine to understand that they’re not going to get the Donbas or Crimea back no matter how many lives they sacrifice.”

The path to peace is looking more and more attainable and my belief that a larger war is inevitable could be wrong (I certainly hope so). However, the globalists are still trying to create a Hail Mary scenario; they are not giving up. If they can’t get Americans into the war directly, then they might put Europeans on the front lines on the gamble that this will force the hand of the US.

This month Zelensky called for the creation of an ‘armed forces of Europe’ in response to Trump’s push for an expedient peace deal. He also called for Ukraine to be armed with nuclear weapons.

European and UK elites have applauded the concept of an EU military and in way it’s ironic because this stands as an admission that Europe and most of the west have been lazily using the US as a shield for decades. They have no idea how to defend themselves anymore.

The claimed role of this European army would be to “maintain peace” in Ukraine. The problem is, Putin has stated repeatedly that any presence of western troops will be treated as an act of aggression. Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Britain and a rabid authoritarian, has already offered at least 30,000 troops to the cause. French, Canadian and German officials have also expressed interest in a European army and deployment to Ukraine, though they admit they don’t even want to spend a minimum 2% of their GDP on NATO.

To be clear, the hysteria peddlers are correct in saying that Russia could roll right over top of Europe’s defenses if they wanted to (this is assuming no one launches nukes). The EU and UK have already done most of the work – Destroying their own nations with open borders and mass immigration for the past ten years. Third world migrants have no loyalty to the west and Gen Z is completely disenchanted with the idea of further war. European leaders will definitely try to impose forced conscription.

This doesn’t mean Putin intends on going to war with Europe, only that he could easily take them down with attrition if he wanted to. Putin’s odd past associations with elements of the Davos crowd should be taken into consideration. There’s always the chance that Russia is simply controlled opposition and that the war is predetermined. That said, so far Putin has not behaved like a man on a mad dash into nuclear oblivion. He has been very careful to keep the war contained to Ukraine.

Starmer and his globalist ilk are well aware that the presence of British or EU troops would sabotage any peace negotiations set in motion by the Trump Administration. That’s the point. I believe that the globalists think they can force the hand of America, creating a catastrophe so egregious that the US will have to get involved.

When UK officials talk about getting a “security guarantee” from Donald Trump, this is what they mean – By landing troops in Ukraine for “peacekeeping”, they are trying to obligate the US to a response when Russia retaliates.

Americans are not going to war for the globalists. I would argue that we are far more interested in marching to eliminate the globalists than we are in fighting the Russian people. Why not get rid of the problem at the root?

However, the globalists don’t necessarily need the US to expand the Ukrainian war. For now, Trump only has limited economic influence over the UK and EU and that’s not enough to prevent troop mobilization or escalation. This may be the last play of the elites to set WWIII in motion.

