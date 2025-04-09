Would-Be Trump Assassin Sought Rocket Launcher, Stinger Missiles From Ukraine

The second assassination attempt on Donald Trump was even more forgotten about and buried by the mainstream media than the first one. Presidential candidate Trump was playing golf at his West Palm Beach club on September 15, 2024 when 58-year old Ryan Routh was seen by the Secret Service pointing a rifle through the fence. An agent engaged him and Routh ran, and was later apprehended while fleeing in his car.

Now in prison facing multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination, Routh had pled not guilty to all charges, and could face life in prison. Already a 'Ukraine connection' was well-known, after early reporting established that he had trying to recruit for Ukraine's foreign legion.

But now something even more bombshell has been revealed in court documents. Prosecutors allege that Routh tried to buy a rocket launcher from Ukraine.

Stinger in Ukrainian Army hands, via Forbes/US Army.

There is evidence showing that he communicated through an encrypted messaging app with someone he believed to be a Ukrainian contact with access to such powerful military weaponry. For example Routh requested in one exchange, "send me an RPG or Stinger and I will see what we can do...[Trump] is not good for Ukraine."

The new texts were revealed in a Monday DOJ filing which admitted evidence in the cast. A Stinger is of course a powerful anti-aircraft weapon, which strongly suggests Routh also wanted to shoot Trump's plane out of the sky.

The effort to obtain these weapons in August 2024 constitute "direct evidence of his assassination attempt" against Trump - prosecutors wrote. Routh also allegedly said "I wish" via an encrypted messaging app while discussing the topic of the first assassination attempt on candidate Trump in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Via CBS

"I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected," Routh allegedly wrote. Interestingly he tried to make the case to the Ukrainian contact that "those items lost and destroyed daily" and "one missing would not be noticed" - and so no one would get caught in the transaction.

He also argued that Trump getting into office again would not be good for Ukraine. Meanwhile Ukrainian government officials, including military officers, have called Routh 'delusional' and have distanced themselves from his case.

The DOJ evidence further features messages showing a photo of Trump's plane with Routh captioning, "Trump's plane, he gets on and off daily."

The filing by the DOJ concluded, "Attempting to purchase a destructive device to blow up President Trump's airplane lies squarely within the realm of an attempt on his life, and Routh's statements about the purpose of the purchase—that he 'need[s] equipment so that Trump cannot get elected'—drives home his intent."

Thankfully, Routh was never able to get his hands on either a grenade launcher or a Stinger, but the alarming case certainly puts a big continued spotlight on the question of weapons proliferation and accountability related to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Mike Benz has an interesting and provocative theory on Routh's background...

