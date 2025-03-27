WTF Headline Of The Day: Convicted Pakistani Pedo Avoids Deportation From UK Because He's An Alcoholic

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A convicted pedophile has escaped deportation from the UK to his native country of Pakistan after a judge ruled that he would face “inhuman or degrading treatment” there for being an alcoholic.

Yes, really.

The man was released from prison after serving sentences for sex offences, but was subsequently charged again after assaulting a teenage girl.

The Home Office issued a deportation order, however, the guy successfully appealed it using the European Convention on Human Rights whilst serving another one year sentence in prison.

His legal representatives argued that without proper treatment for his addiction in Pakistan, his “uncontrollable” alcoholism could worsen and potentially lead to “further suffering.”

Respondents on X expressed disbelief at the UK justice system, with many pointing out that there are people currently serving longer prison sentences for spicy tweets.

What happens to him in his own country is his own problem.



This is Britain in 2025: A convicted paedophile wins the right to stay because deportation would be too inhumane, for him. Not his victims, not the British public, but for a repeat sex offender who openly admits he’d struggle without access to booze.



More telling about the culture in Pakistan that being an alcoholic is unacceptable, but being a pedophile is perfectly fine



This is a perversion of ‘justice’.



It seems to me that, every-single-time you hear of a similar such case the rights of the foreign-criminal-perpetrator are put before the safety of UK citizens.



Where is the deterrent for other forign-sex-child sex attackers?!



This case follows similar incidents, including one just last month where another Pakistani pedo was permitted to remain in the UK with a judge ruling that deportation would be “unduly harsh” owing to the fact that his family in Pakistan took a “dim view” of his crimes.

Conservative MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke urged that “The Government needs to stop dangerous criminals being allowed to stay in this country.”

