WTF Is The Pope Doing Here?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Pope Leo XIV is receiving backlash for blessing a literal block of ice at a climate conference and engaging in a weird performance steeped in alarmism alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The former California governor joined a cadre of activists in waving a giant blue tarp like kids at a particularly uninspired birthday party, simulating “rising sea levels.”

This spectacle unfolded at the “Raising Hope for Climate Justice” conference in Italy—a three-day extravaganza organized by assorted Catholic eco-groups to mark the ten years since Pope Francis presented a doom laden environmental manifesto.

The Blessing of the Waters by Pope Leo XIV, at today’s ‘Raising Hope for Climate Justice’ International Conference at Castel Gandolfo. pic.twitter.com/QL5T5TOCvg — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) October 1, 2025

The event pulled in scientists, politicians, artists, and clergy for what was billed as a rally for “ecological conversion.” Translation: a lot of hand-wringing about the planet’s imminent demise, wrapped in pious rhetoric.

The opening ceremony’s grand finale saw a huge chunk of ice hauled onstage as if it was some sort of holy relic.

Leo XIV, in full papal regalia, stepped up, made the sign of the cross over it, and proclaimed something about “raising hope by demanding that leaders act with courage, not delay.”

And that’s when Arnie and his friends transformed the stage into a really low-budget disaster movie.

“Will you join with us?” the Pope implored the crowd, in a moment that sent the cringometer into orbit.

Horrific. The whole thing. Pope Leo blesses a block of ice and then stands there while these communist freaks do some kind of weird pagan Earth worshipping hippy ritual. The leader of the Catholic Church shouldn’t be anywhere near this nonsense. What the hell are we doing here https://t.co/LEpC3u141T — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 1, 2025

Let’s pause for a reality check—or, in climate alarmist terms, a “fact-check” from the Church of Perpetual Panic. This isn’t leadership; its liturgy meets LARPing.

The Pope, whose day job is supposed to involve eternal souls, sacraments, and steering the faithful toward salvation, is out here taking part in an amateur dramatics production of a bad Greta Thunberg biopic.

Assassination of a prominent Christian in the US.



Endless genocide of Christians in Nigeria.



Yet Pope must pray over a block of ice to appease climate change Marxists. 🤯pic.twitter.com/YshAhVrKKX — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 2, 2025

Christians are being violently attacked across the globe and the pope is symbolically blessing a block of ice



Not a serious guy. — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) October 1, 2025

In the past 24 hours, Pope Leo has said:



— being pro-life means more than just opposing abortion

— Donald Trump’s treatment of migrants is inhumane

— Pete Hegseth sounds like a reckless warmonger

— climate change is the defining moral issue of our time



He also blessed ice. pic.twitter.com/hzaajUSr0s — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 1, 2025

Now, to the heart of why this is not just stupid, but fittingly stupid: it mirrors the entire bogus climate crisis narrative in all its hollow, virtue-signaling glory.

The whole anthropogenic global warming hysteria thrives on theatrics—empty threats of melting glaciers, hockey stick graphs, polar bears on disappearing ice bergs, celebrity PSAs that accomplish nothing, and endless summits where world leaders fly in on carbon-spewing private jets to pledge other people’s money.

This is what happens when faith gets hijacked by the green-industrial complex, where “moral obligation” means subsidizing windmills that slaughter birds and solar farms that gobble up farmland, all while ignoring real environmental wins like cleaner air from market-driven innovation.

Leo’s emphasis on “climate justice” and “concrete action from governments” sounds noble until you realize it’s code for wealth transfers and regulations that crush the poor.

It’s performative piety at its most pathetic, blessing a block of H2O that’s probably just tap water frozen for the photo op, while ignoring the actual crises: family breakdown, spiritual decay, and a world starving for real hope.

Schwarzenegger’s bizarre cameo only amps up the idiocy. The Terminator star, once a punchline for mangled syntax, now mangles metaphors by flapping fabric to “fight” a “impending” crisis he’s spent decades hyping.

The climate “crisis” is a multi-trillion-dollar scam built on cherry-picked data, failed predictions, and guilt-tripping that keeps the masses compliant while elites exempt themselves.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.