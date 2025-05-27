WWIII Watch: Germany's Merz Greenlights Ukraine To Strike Russia With German Weapons

Via Remix News,

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has now authorized the use of German missiles for strikes against Russian territory, in a move that signals a dramatic escalation against Moscow.

He also signaled that this will not only apply to German weapons, but also other weapons systems from countries like France and the United States.

Posting to X, Merz wrote: “We will do everything in our power to continue supporting Ukraine. This also means no longer having any range restrictions on the weapons we supply. Ukraine can now also defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia.”

Wir werden alles tun, was in unseren Kräften steht, um die Ukraine weiter zu unterstützen. Das bedeutet auch keinerlei Reichweitenbeschränkungen mehr für Waffen, die wir liefern. Die Ukraine kann sich jetzt auch verteidigen, indem sie militärische Stellungen in Russland angreift. — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) May 26, 2025

Previously, Kyiv was permitted to use these weapons only against Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Speaking at the “WDR Europaforum 2025” at the re:publica digital conference in Berlin, Merz stated, “There are no longer any range restrictions for weapons that have been delivered to Ukraine, neither by the British, nor by the French, nor by us, nor by the Americans.”

Two years ago, Remix News ran a video from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, outlining how the conflict started with countries sending helmets and then tanks to illustrate how deeply the West was involving itself in the war.

The conflict appears to only be escalating more and more since Orbán issued his warning.

As the war has progressed, nations like Great Britain and France supplied advanced weapons systems, including Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles. Germany has been debating the delivery of its Taurus cruise missiles, which have a 500-kilometer range, a move Moscow has warned would make Germany a direct party to the conflict.

Merz did not explicitly mention Taurus missiles in his statement, but his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, refused to provide Ukraine with such weapons, fearing a sharp escalation of the war.

This policy change comes against a backdrop of continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and stalled peace efforts. While Merz emphasized that Ukraine does not target civilian areas — and should maintain that distinction — he stressed that a country unable to retaliate within the aggressor’s territory cannot adequately defend itself.

Notably, polling on the topic of Taurus missiles has consistently shown that a majority of Germans reject sending the missile to Ukraine.

However, it appears that Western countries are already actively targeting Russian forces. Reports from November indicated that Ukraine had already used long-range ATACMS missiles from the U.S. and British Storm Shadow cruise missiles against military targets in Russia.

Merz also cautioned that the West must prepare for a prolonged war, even as diplomatic channels remain open. He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin views Western offers of dialogue as a sign of weakness, asserting that “Nobody can now seriously blame us for not having exhausted all the diplomatic means that exist.”

At the same time, President Donald Trump has reportedly become increasingly disillusioned with Putin following Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine. Trump recently launched an unusually sharp criticism of Putin on his Truth Social platform, describing the Kremlin chief as “absolutely crazy.”

