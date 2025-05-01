Xi To Attend Russia's Victory Day, As Zelensky Hints At Attacking Event

The Kremlin has confirmed Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the "Victory Day" celebrations in Moscow on May 9, illustrating the close strategic partnership between the two countries, also at a moment that Ukraine is alleging the presence of Chinese fighters engaged in the conflict.

"We are waiting for the leader of China," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this week. "There will be a separate visit by President Xi, to which we attach great importance and are preparing."

Sputnik/AFP

This year's commemoration of the end of WW2 and major national Russian holiday will mark the 80th anniversary, and President Putin last week declared a unilateral 3-day truce in Ukraine for May 8-11.

Ukraine has called it an attempt at manipulation and questioned why Russia doesn't just declare a thirty-day ceasefire starting immediately. It's anything but clear whether Ukraine plans to reciprocate a 3-day ceasefire.

While there's as yet no evidence of official Chinese military involvement in Ukraine operations, the past week has seen Moscow and Pyongyang confirm the presence of North Korean troops in the conflict - specifically in action to liberate Kursk region.

However, there will be sizeable Chinese military representation at the traditional military parade through Red Square for Victory day. China has of course been a key BRICS economic lifeline for Moscow throughout the war, whether via Russian oil purchases or sending dual use military-industrial parts.

Chinese troops rehearsing May 9 parade in Moscow in 2025. It were American, British, French and Polish troops back in 2010. pic.twitter.com/ucGp27x2bl — Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) May 1, 2025

Earlier this week Ukraine's President Zelensky actually hinted that Victory Day events, particularly in Moscow, could come under attack.

"We... are choosing exactly those painful points of Russia that will most of all push Moscow to diplomacy. They must take clear steps to end the war, and we insist that the first step should be an unconditional and complete cease-fire. Russia should do it," Zelensky began in a Tuesday evening message.

"Now they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are rightly worried. But they should be concerned that this war is still going on. They must end the war," Zelensky said.

This year's celebrations could be somewhat on edge, given drones out of Ukraine has been traveling further and further, doing damage to oil and gas facilities, military bases, and at times city neighborhoods.

The Kremlin has largely shrugged this off, and the threat was somewhat indirect, but has highlighted that Zelensky is making terroristic threats to potentially attack a civic event in the heart of the capital. Lately there's been assassination bombings targeting top Russian generals, as well as long-range drone attacks which have reached the outskirts of Moscow.

Likely the Russian defense and security services will bulk up anti-air systems in an around Moscow for Victory Day events. Officials from various countries and especially Russia-friendly nations are expected to be present.