Xi Hints At More Top Purges, Issues Warning To 'Corrupt Elements' In Chinese Army

One of the big themes to come out of China over the past several months (and even years) has been Chinese President Xi Jinping's (apparently ongoing) sweeping purge of PLA military command ranks on the basis of "corruption" - or rather what is most probably perceived disloyalty.

Already there's been several top dismissals including the firings of multiple members of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and dozens of generals - some even placed under house arrest, as well as a broad purge of the Chinese Communist Party.

Xi this weekend hinted there could be more to come, freshly warning Saturday during a speech to delegates from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police that disloyalty to the party - or else selfish dealings and corruption - will not be tolerated.

"There must be no place in the military for those who are disloyal to the party, nor any place for corrupt elements," Xi said.

He then called for strict oversight in "key areas such as fund flows, the exercise of power, and quality control" during the country's next five-year plan which is set to be approved later this month.

Here's more of what he said via Chinese state sources:

It is essential to fully strengthen the Party's leadership and Party building in the military, and make Party organizations at all levels even stronger, Xi said, stressing the need to translate the Party's leadership strength into development momentum. It is important to consolidate the ideological foundation that ensures officers and soldiers follow the Party and its guidance, and ensure that modern weaponry and equipment are placed in the hands of politically committed personnel, Xi said.

A former CIA analyst who follows Chinese elite politics, Christopher K. Johnson, recently told the NY Times of the ongoing purge trend:

"This move is unprecedented in the history of the Chinese military and represents the total annihilation of the high command."

The PLA has seen significant internal turmoil, especially since the Communist Party’s 20th Congress in late 2022. Several top military figures - including Defense Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, and CMC Political Work Department head Miao Hua - have disappeared or been removed, and many more followed.