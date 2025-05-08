Xi, Putin Embrace In Moscow, Vow To 'Defend Multipolar World Order' & Counter 'Neo-Nazism & Militarism'

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin put on a big show Thursday as the Chinese president was welcomed in Moscow, where he's attending Russia's 80th anniversary Victory Day parade and events in Red Square.

The two signed a show of solidarity statement "further deepening" their partnership following talks which lasted about four hours. Chinese state media called it a "joint statement on further deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era." They are beefing up the already 'no limits' friendship and strategic partnership.

China's President Xi welcomed in the Kremlin, Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The two leaders once again hailed the powerful cooperation as underpinning a multipolar world order in the face of Western hegemony.

"In today’s challenging geopolitical situation and global uncertainty, the Russia-China foreign policy partnership is a key stabilizing factor on the international stage," Putin said, per the Kremlin readout. "Together, we defend the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order."

The Russian president came close to referencing the Ukraine conflict, albeit indirectly, in the following:

“Together with our Chinese friends we firmly stand guard over the historical truth, protect the memory of the war years and counter modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism,” Putin said.

Xi, for his part offered after Putin's opening words that the two countries remain "stable, positive, and progressive forces in the international community" - something Western capitals would certainly take issue with.

The two presidents greet each other once again in the halls of the Kremlin on the eve of Victory Day events:

Putin at the meeting with Xi Jinping:



"It gives me great pleasure to welcome all of you to Moscow. I’m very glad we have the chance to meet again and I sincerely value the opportunity to speak with you personally and directly. I’m grateful that, just as you did ten years ago… pic.twitter.com/JKP3F81MVs — Russian Market (@runews) May 8, 2025

The Chinese leader called for the two countries to "lead global governance in the right direction, and promote inclusive economic globalization that benefits all" – a subtle shot at the fact that the US has under the Trump administrated exited several United Nations bodies, and injected deep uncertainty in global markets with tariffs and a brewing trade war.

The closest Xi came to criticizing Washington directly was when he asserted that Russia and China have "special responsibilities" in the face of "an international countercurrent of unilateralism and the hegemonic practices of the powerful."

Amid a number of mutual issues, the two at one point discussed Russia's Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project; however Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak specified the two leaders avoided the somewhat contentious question of avoiding the pipeline's transit through Mongolia. Russia plans to boost supplies of oil, gas, and LNG to China, Bloomberg has noted Thursday.

Putin & Xi wrap up almost four hour long direct talks in Moscow. Here is what the Russian president said afterwards:



— Exchanges were “productive”; bilateral ties strong enough to weather global turbulence.

— Joint pledge to defend WWII victory memory.

— Trade booming: ruble &… pic.twitter.com/eyh2XYANQJ — Brian McDonald (@27khv) May 8, 2025

Trump officials have meanwhile made no secret of desiring to undermine Putin-Xi ties. Ongoing Western sanctions have alongside the recent four-year low in oil prices become devastating for Russia's budget revenue, which in turn has only deepened Moscow's reliance on its trade with China.

Moscow is bracing to potentially face drone threats from Ukraine on Friday, and into the weekend marking WW2 commemorations. Moscow has accused Ukraine's Zelensky of threatening world leaders who will be in attendance for the Red Square parade, given the unprecedented cross-border drone activity this week.