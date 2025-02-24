Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday, according to Chinese state media, as the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is today. The conversation occurred just a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reached out to President Donald Trump, requesting a meeting to secure a mineral deal amid increasing prospects for a peace deal.

Bloomberg cited state broadcaster China Central Television, which said that Xi and Putin spoke via telephone on Monday afternoon "at the request of the latter."

CCTV quoted Xi as saying that China and Russia share a "unique strategic value" that is "not aimed at any third party or influenced by any third party."

Recall that China and Russia formed a "no limits" partnership in the days before Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Xi considers Putin an "ally," and the two have met dozens of times over the past decade.

The call comes one day after Zelensky spoke at a forum in Kyiv about Ukraine's future. He called for Trump to solidify a mineral deal with his country. The Ukrainian president would step down if a peace deal materializes or his country is accepted into NATO.

Zelensky also demanded that Trump visit Kyiv first before meeting with Putin. If Trump were to meet with Putin first, Zelensky cautioned, "there would be disbelief in the United States… It would be bad for US society."

With preparations underway for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin, this would mark a massive shift from warmongering Western officials who have attempted to isolate Moscow from the world's global economy over its invasion of Ukraine. And these officials were hellbent on sparking World War III.

"The question is about starting to move toward normalizing relations between our countries, finding ways to resolve the most acute and potentially very, very dangerous situations, of which there are many, Ukraine among them," Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Saturday.

Bloomberg noted, "The readout of Monday's call said Beijing was happy to see the efforts made by Moscow to resolve the war in Ukraine."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters over the weekend that Beijing would welcome direct communications between Putin and Trump and that the "window for peace is opening up."

The "no limits" partnership between China and Russia remains a significant concern for the West, as the Biden-Harris regime's weak foreign policy only pushed the two great powers closer, economically and militarily.