Xi Tells Putin China Ready To Back Peace & Negotiations With US On Ukraine

Yesterday it was confirmed by both sides that Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Puitin would have their first face-to-face bilatal summit, just 'days' away - prompting a Friday phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Putin.

Chinese state media specifically indicated the Xi call is in anticipation of the historic Trump-Putin meeting, which will be the first of the over three-year long Ukriane war.

Illustrative: AFP/Getty Images

During the call, Putin updated Xi on recent US-Russia communications and expressed Russia’s willingness to maintain close coordination with China, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV indicated - also as echoed in Russian media.

Xi expressed support for ongoing dialogue between Russia and the U.S., welcomed improved relations between the two countries, and made clear that China backs efforts toward a political resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"China welcomes Russia-US contacts, improving relations and advancing political settlement of Ukrainian crisis," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying.

"China would like to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis." —state broadcaster CCTV

He further noted that complex problems require nuanced solutions and reaffirmed China’s commitment to promoting dialogue to help resolve regional disputes, per the readout. This just after Kremlin announced Thursday that Putin and Trump had agreed to meet in the coming days to seek a potential end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump had previously set a Friday deadline for Russia to accept a ceasefire, warning of expanded sanctions if no agreement is reached - and so it will be interesting if confirmation of the upcoming meeting changes this in any way, or possibly softens the rollout.

When it comes to the war in Ukraine, Washington is now not only looking to squeeze Moscow economically, but there are new targets in its crosshairs, related to Russian oil sales to China and India. Trump is even looking a new expanded sanctions on Russia's so-called Shadow Fleet.

This has remained an unexpected sticking point in ongoing US-China trade talks in Stockholm. Both sides are seeking to avert punishing tariffs and reach a broader trade deal, so President Xi definitely has a huge interest in stake in what happens between Trump and Putin.