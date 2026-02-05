Xi Used Latest 2-Hour Call To Warn Trump On Taiwan Red Lines

More details have emerged from Wednesday's Trump-Xi phone call, which it turns out was quite lengthy for the two leaders, lasting about two hours. We reviewed previously that President Trump hailed the "excellent" call, which was "long and thorough" - but Chinese version which was issued later presents something more contentious.

China’s official readout made clear that President Xi in the conversation focused heavily on Taiwan, and ways Washington can dial back the tensions over the self-ruled island.

Xi called the US approach to Taiwan "the most important issue in China-U.S. relations," declaring that China "will never allow Taiwan to be separated from China."

"The US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with extreme caution" Xi said, in reference to the billions in arms packages the US has signed off on over several years, spanning multiple administrations.

Taiwan was quick to respond to the contents of this call, with Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, telling reporters Thursday: "The Taiwan-US relationship is rock solid, and all cooperation projects will continue uninterrupted."

Separately Taiwan's foreign ministry also pointed out that US weapons sales to Taiwan continue unabated, Xi's warnings notwithstanding. Another key part of the call is seen in the following:

China is considering buying more U.S.-farmed soybeans, President Donald Trump said after what he called "very positive" talks with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, even as Beijing warned Washington about arms sales to Taiwan. In a goodwill gesture two months before Trump's expected visit to Beijing, Trump said Xi would consider hiking soybean purchases from the United States to 20 million metric tons in the current season, up from 12 million tons previously. Soybean futures rallied.

Trump has repeatedly stressed the need to keep lines of communication open with Beijing, even as he insists on safeguarding American interests and regional security, and as Washington continues arms support to Taipei.

"The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way," Trump had written on Truth Social Wednesday, soon after the call was conclued.

"I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China!" - he followed with.

But to review of Xi's red lines and Washington's proneness to testing them: "In December, the US state department announced its largest-ever arms sales package to Taiwan, valued at more than $11.1bn and including missiles, artillery systems and drones," writes The Guardian. "The package is yet to be approved by Congress."

"China reacted angrily to the proposed arms sales, conducting two days of military drills around the island in late December, for which it dispatched air, navy and missile units," report recalls.