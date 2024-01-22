"You Will Own Nothing... Because They Will Steal Everything"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

David Rogers Webb (DRW) is a financial expert and former global money manager who lives in Sweden.

Recently, DRW revealed the game plan of globalists like Klaus Schwab who publicly predicts, “You will own nothing . . .” According to DRW, this is not some idle threat but a complicated active plan demonic Deep State globalist central bankers have been working on for decades. DRW has explained this theft in a free book and documentary called “The Great Taking.” It is a stunning plan to steal almost all wealth and legally not be required to pay one red cent for it.

The plan is in the process of unfolding now. DRW explains,

“The core of what I am showing here is about securities, stocks and bonds. I also go into the good old fashion way of doing it, which is taking anything encumbered with debt. That’s been done for centuries. They create a cycle where there is a fall in price, and then anyone who is in debt is in trouble, and the collateral is taken. This was the big hammer in ‘The Great Taking 1.0,’ which was the Great Depression. In this go-around, ‘The Great Taking 2.0,’ that is taking things that are not encumbered with debt... There is very sophisticated subterfuge that has been put into place... They have worked for half a century to put this in place. So, it is quite deliberate. This is not an accident.”

The privately owned stocks and bonds in brokerages are now collateral backing up the massive $2 quadrillion in derivatives in the world.

DRW calls this a “sleight-of-hand” in regulations that changes ownership of securities in a severe financial meltdown, which is already planned.

Actual owners of securities have no idea they are about to be robbed of their wealth. DRW says,

“The public had property rights to these stocks and bonds, and they turned that into a contractual claim. So, they have no rights or standing in a bankruptcy. Then, the collateral is transported into the ‘Central Clearing Parties,’ which are set up to fail. They are actually preparing for that. When those fail, it is the secured creditors behind that derivatives complex that have ‘Super-Priority’ to take that collateral. This is what is meant by ‘You will own nothing.’ This is sleight-of-hand to take people’s assets to underpin these financial contracts... I say derivatives are not real things, but they can be used to take the real things through this construct... They are using these vast pools of client securities...as the collateral underpinning all these derivative contracts...I think their goal is simply to take all the stuff, and it is taken free of payment.”

This is not just simple greed. It is war, and we are being attacked in ways we have never seen before such as the CV19 bioweapon vax that has already murdered millions of people globally. DRW says,

“This is a full spectrum ‘Hybrid War’ because it is not a war between nation states. Russia has been held up as a boogeyman... In the book (The Great Taking), I show is a very elaborate structure put in place and implemented by the CIA, The Federal Reserve and the Department of State. This is not being run by the Chinese or the Russians. This is the central banks... They are trying to collapse everything... we are in a war, and there are going to be big disruptions...We are all in danger now.”

DRW says the best way to protect yourself is to get out of debt and stay out of debt.

He also suggests you may want to sell your stocks and bonds now, and pay off your house or any debts you have.

DRW says, “It’s better to get something now than get nothing later.”

There is much more in the 1-hour and 9-minute deep-dive on how central banks plan on stealing everything in the next financial crisis. This is a crisis that is coming much sooner than you have been told.

