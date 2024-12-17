"You're DONE!": Trudeau Mercilessly Heckled As Government Implodes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was mercilessly heckled on Monday after a Liberal Party fundraiser at the Canadian Museum of History, as his administration teeters on the verge of collapse.

"You failed Canada," shouted conservative commentator 'Right Blend,' as Trudeau grinned like an idiot.

"You've ruined our country! You're done! Walk away, you don't have an ounce of your father's integrity..."

I confronted Justin Trudeau and asked him what gives him the right to continue as prime minister of Canada? He's a public figure—not the king—and he has FAILED! It's time for him to go! It's time for an election! pic.twitter.com/joYTWjvVz4 — Right Blend (@rightblend) December 16, 2024

Totally. We felt it. It felt real. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 17, 2024

The epic heckle comes one day after Trudeau's trusted deputy, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, went scorched earth in a Monday resignation letter that left Trudeau in an even more precarious position.

Freeland has publicly opposed a plan by Trudeau for short-term spending on voter-pleasing measures such as tax breaks that will worsen the country's budget deficit.

"Our country today faces a grave challenge," Freeland, 56, wrote in her letter - referring to US President-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs.

"That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment."

61 Billion dollar Deficit. No wonder you resigned. You just screwed Canadians over hard. How do you look at your kids and the people in your riding in their faces when you tell them they will never own a home? — Salty Canuck (@FringedCanuck) December 16, 2024

"This isn’t about some grumpy caucus members. This is about a key player, a senior cabinet minister and previously a very strong ally, turning around and publicly distancing herself from the policy of the current government," pollster Nik Nanos told Bloomberg, adding "It’s actually an example of another G-7 country government teetering on the brink because of a budget controversy."

The timing of Freeland's letter also cannot go unnoticed - posting it to X at 9:07 a.m. in Ottawa, as the city's political district prepared to watch her announce the country's fiscal and economic situation, Bloomberg reports.

Markets were braced for bad news about budget deficits. Freeland’s missive simply deepened doubts about Canada’s fiscal buffers. The Canadian dollar immediately fell and bond yields jumped. Trudeau stayed out of public view [until his heckling!]. He held a cabinet meeting with his stunned ministers, while government officials in a nearby building wondered what to do with advance copies of the statement Freeland was meant to deliver after financial markets closed, around 4 p.m. Ottawa time. Confusion reigned. Civil servants drew black cloths over the documents while many reporters abandoned the briefing room. Trudeau skipped question period in the House of Commons and said nothing publicly. Later, he briefly appeared on-camera at a ceremony to swear in Dominic LeBlanc as Freeland’s replacement.

Trump slammed Freeland's post - calling her "toxic," and "not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!"

The instability of Trudeau's government means that Canada is totally unprepared for whatever tariffs Trump may bring.

"“We know that President Trump is coming in office on the 20th of January," said Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a statement to reporters Monday evening. "We owe it to Canadians, we owe it to our families and to our friends and everyone in Canada, to be the best prepared."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Trudeau has come under fire from voters...