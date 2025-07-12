Youth Gang Terrorizes Small German Town, Vigilante Patrol Group Forms To Protect Children

Via Remix News,

The small German town of Harsefeld is grappling with a severe breakdown of public order, as a youth gang’s reign of terror has led to hospitalizations, extortion, and drug dealing. The situation has become so desperate that citizens are being forced to form a vigilante patrol group, highlighting a perceived failure of the state to protect its own people.

What was once a tranquil Lower Saxon town has now become a hotbed of controversy after a youth gang’s actions led to the formation of the patrol group.

Videos of the gang in operation have shocked the town and led to national headlines in Germany. In one video, the suspects’ faces are blurred, but one teen is severely beating his victim. There are also apparently other videos the group has uploaded online, in what some believe is an effort to boast of their acts and intimidate others.

🇩🇪‼️ Two migrant teens living in Germany have been charged with murder more than three months after 30-year-old Martin K. was kicked to death in the street.



The 18-year-old Tunisian national and 16-year-old Moroccan set upon their victim in the city of Paderborn in the early… pic.twitter.com/Uyb1uk1oBh — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 16, 2024

The gang has been active for at least six months, with incidents ranging from beatings and threats to near-fatal attacks at the train station. These are not acts of youthful exuberance but brutal violence, seemingly with no regard for human life.

The official response, so far, has been silence, denial, and victim blaming.

The extensive list of crimes—extortion, drug trafficking, and violent assaults—reads more like a major city crime report than a situation in a town of 14,000. Local media outlets, including the Stader Tageblatt and NDR, have reported on the crisis. In addition, national outlets Focus Magazine and Bild have reported on the story.

The police response has been criticized as dismissive, with authorities citing staffing shortages. The Harsefeld police station is reportedly closed intermittently, forcing emergency calls to be rerouted to Buxtehude.

This 15-kilometer distance means patrols often arrive long after perpetrators have fled. A police spokesperson’s statement, “We are responsible for everyone,” does not appear to hold up to scrutiny, as parents and citizens are forced to form their own patrol groups.

🇩🇪🇦🇫"That was for Afghanistan!"



An Afghan migrant smashes a bottle over a young German teen's head, leaving him screaming in pain.



The German appears unprepared for the blow, standing nonchalantly before the attack.



Afterward, the Afghan migrant celebrates for the camera. pic.twitter.com/TucNdegm8E — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 16, 2025

The police spokesperson, Rainer Bohmbach, labeled these patrol groups as “quite creepy” while simultaneously appearing unable to stop the violent thugs operating in the town.

“Yes, of course, we find that quite creepy. A vigilante group doesn’t help anyone. It’s more likely that we’ll end up in the realm of vigilantism,” said Bohmbach. He is warning against the formation of such groups.

School administrators and the youth welfare office have raised alarms about the gang, resorting to warning letters and calls for discussion groups and social workers, but when it comes to minors, legal action is often difficult in the German system.

🇩🇪 2 young Germans were brutally attacked with bottles by 2 Tunisians in Dresden.



The victims are seriously injured.



Young people are bearing the brunt of mass immigration on the streets, in the clubs, and in the parks.



The 2 Tunisians have reportedly already been released. pic.twitter.com/ntSvurmSrB — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 10, 2025

One key perpetrator, a known repeat offender, reportedly even engaged in a “pleasant conversation” with the mayor before the holidays. The mayor, who has known the boy for years, expressed shock at the violence but chose to “listen calmly,” an approach that appears to have no effect.

Police are reportedly well aware of who the two gang leaders are, both of whom have been known since 2023, with approximately 15 reported crimes each — a number likely lower than the true figure due to victims’ fear of reporting.

Despite known perpetrators and clear video evidence, no court cases have been initiated. The official explanation: “Investigations are ongoing, but it’s taking time.”

Meanwhile, the victims are piling up in the small town, as they have in various other towns and cities across Germany.

🇩🇪JUST IN: White German teen is relentlessly beaten by migrant youth in new viral video. pic.twitter.com/sGHJJSkum2 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 12, 2024

This lack of action has driven citizens to form a vigilante group, conducting their own patrols and recording incidents — exactly what authorities publicly warn against. Yet, authorities say they lack the resources to combat the group.

The nationality and names of the suspects have not been released, as no court cases have been initiated. Even if convicted, both teens are minors, and their identities are unlikely to ever be released.

Read more here...