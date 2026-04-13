YouTube Removes Pro-Iran Channel Producing Anti-Trump Videos

Via Middle East Eye

Google, the owners of YouTube, has removed a channel on the platform belonging to a pro-Iran group producing Lego-themed videos mocking Donald Trump.

"Upon review, we’ve terminated the channel for violating our Spam, deceptive practices and scams policies," a YouTube spokesperson told Middle East Eye. "YouTube doesn’t allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community."

Explosive Media's content largely consists of animations ridiculing the US war effort against Iran and poking fun at the US president.

YouTube did not specify how the channel had violated its policies, but the company has previously been described as being "aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

One of the group's videos depicts Trump hurling a chair at US military figures, while Iranian generals press a red button with the label "Back to the Stone Age," referencing a threat made by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Another depicts Trump with a flaming bottom, holding a sign that reads: "VICTORY! I am a loser."

A number of videos reference Shia Islamic mythology, including depictions of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who is a key symbol of resistance and spiritual leadership for Shia Muslims.

Writing on X, Explosive Media hit out at Google for suspending its channel, saying it had been done because its content was "violent". It wrote: "Seriously! Are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?"

Explosive Media, known in Persian as Akhbar Enfejari, has denied it is backed by the Iranian government and its videos have reached millions of viewers across a range of social media platforms.

Its most recent video prior to being suspended appeared to show Trump carrying out the war in Iran to distract from the Epstein files and at Israel's behest.

It also implied that Epstein and his associates had engaged in cannibalism, for which there is no evidence. An earlier video referenced other victims of US violence through history, including Native Americans, the Vietnamese and the children of Gaza, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It also quoted Malcolm X.

Content war

Social media has increasingly become a major platform for the war of words between the US, Israel, Iran and their various supporters and opponents.

Trump's White House has also put out largely AI-generated imagery and videos that aggrandize the president and project American power. Earlier on Monday, Trump posted an image on his Truth Social network that appeared to present him as Jesus Christ.

Wake up babe, Iran just dropped a new Lego movie trolling Trump pic.twitter.com/YErfkJ6dHM — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 12, 2026

Much of it will be lost on Iranians, however, as they are currently under the longest internet blackout in history, according to monitoring group NetBlocks.

The Islamic Republic regularly blocks internet access in Iran during periods of unrest. The government says the move is aimed at countering misinformation, but critics say it provides cover for violent state crackdowns. Some have been able to circumvent the block using alternative methods such as the Starlink satellite, while government allies have been granted exceptions.

Speaking to the BBC, the head of Explosive Media, who referred to himself as "Mr Explosive", said his team consisted of fewer than 10 people and that the Iranian government was a "customer" of his company.