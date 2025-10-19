Zelensky Admits He Has Failed To Secure Tomahawks From Trump

Ukraine has failed to secure approval to receive Tomahawk long-range missies from Washington, as various reports have made clear over the weekend in the wake of Zelensky's Friday meeting with President Trump at the White House.

Trump had given a strong hint on where he stands when just before the two leaders' working lunch when he declared he wants to resolve the war "without thinking about Tomahawks" and additionally that the weapon is one America "needs".

Via Associated Press

Following the White House talks, Trump further said on social media that their talks were "very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!"

He added: "They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!"

In follow-up, Zelensky himself appeared to admit the mission to secure Tomahawks was a failure:

Zelensky said after the meeting that Russia was "afraid" of the U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, but that he was "realistic" about receiving the weapons from Washington. He told reporters that while he and Trump talked about long-range weapons they "decided that we don't speak about it because... the United States doesn't want escalation."

In the wake of all this there has been various contradictory reports over what has been communicated between both Trump to Zelensky and Trump to Putin - the latter in a recent lengthy phone call.

WaPo wasted no time trying to sabotage diplomacy between the US and Russia ahead of Budapest.



The article is based on "two senior officials familiar with the conversation." One of the "senior officials" was "briefed on the Putin call." The other official is, "a senior European… pic.twitter.com/66JXLtY6ps — Alex Christoforou (@AXChristoforou) October 19, 2025

As for the Tomahawks, Trump had also on Friday said before reporters, "I have an obligation also to make sure that we’re completely stocked up as a country, because you never know what’s going to happen in war and peace." He added: "We’d much rather have them not need Tomahawks. We’d much rather have the war be over to be honest."

Tomahawks have recently been used in defending Israel against Iran. Also, as the Pentagon currently has a military build-up in the south Caribbean, they could possibly come into play in any future conflict with Venezuela.