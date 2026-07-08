Zelensky In Ankara Still Insistent On Ukraine Joining NATO: 'Alliance For The Future'

President Volodymyr Zelensky is in full court press mode while being present in Ankara for the annual NATO summit, amid Western leaders including President Trump. He has predictably renewed his argument for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic alliance, while also touting some momentum on the battlefield as Russia comes under repeat long-range drone attacks.

Zelensky thanked leaders "who have clearly stated Ukraine belongs in NATO, because NATO with Ukraine is the alliance for the future" - and then posed in Tuesday remarks, "I have a question for you. Do you really believe it? Do you really believe it would be right to leave outside NATO, a country and a people with this level of defensive capability?"

He argued further: "If we already have these capabilities, if Ukrainians already know how to fight like this, then it does make sense for these capabilities to become a part of the alliance's collective defense that would make all of us stronger."

Source: Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ukraine has been boasting of its premier drone capabilities, which it says is now clearly proven on the battlefield, but has also admitted that Ukraine needs assistance matching Russia's ballistic capabilities.

Zelensky said "Europe urgently needs its own capability to produce anti-ballistic systems and the missiles they require." He added: "The one thing we still need to do here in Europe is build a strong defense against Russia's ballistic missiles. It's a big challenge… this is Russia's last major advantage."

It's interesting that Zelensky is arguing that his country should become a full-fledged NATO member based on already in effect being militarily integrated.

This was one of the Kremlin's very rationales for launching the 'special military operation' in Ukraine in the first place. Also interesting is that Moscow is now referencing it as a 'war' on a much more official level...

Peskov via Russian state media sources:

Dmitri Peskov says this is no longer just a “special military operation” but a real war, because Kiev is backed by Berlin, Paris, The Hague, Oslo, and Washington — with Western weapons, satellites, and infrastructure helping direct strikes.



“In these conditions, we must be… pic.twitter.com/oe0TMttCqO — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) July 6, 2026

Russia still has as a main front-and-center demand that Ukraine definitively and permanently reject aspirations to join NATO. Moscow also still requires full political recognition over the four eastern annexed oblasts, as well as Crimea.

Western officials have still been reluctant to fully back some kind of rapid NATO membership track for Ukraine, knowing it would take the Ukraine crisis from more of a proxy war situation strait into WW3-style direct war between Russia and NATO.