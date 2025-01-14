Zelensky 'Blackmailing' Europe For Aid, Says Slovak PM Fico In Latest Spat Over Russian Gas

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of “begging and blackmailing” European nations for financial aid in the latest public spat following Kyiv’s decision to shut off Eastern Europe’s access to Russian gas.

During a parliamentary committee meeting convened by the Slovak opposition to address Fico’s recent visit to Moscow, the Slovak premier delivered a scathing rebuke of Zelensky. “He walks around Europe, just begging and blackmailing others, asking for money. This just has to stop,” Fico said. He went further, labeling the Ukrainian president as unreliable and citing alleged broken agreements on gas transit involving Azerbaijani gas and Slovak transport routes via Ukraine.

Fico contrasted this with Russia, which he called a “reliable energy partner” and claimed to have secured assurances from President Vladimir Putin on gas supplies to Slovakia during a visit to the Kremlin last month.

“Russia has never deceived us, unlike Ukraine,” he claimed, referencing a 2009 incident where Ukraine allegedly refused Slovakia’s request for gas during a supply crisis.

The parliamentary session followed the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, a move that threatens Slovakia’s economy, which relies heavily on transit fees. Slovakia faces a potential loss of up to €500 million annually, sparking fears of energy insecurity and economic fallout. Fico proposed alternative solutions, including utilizing storage facilities and pipeline connections with Western Europe, while reiterating Putin’s commitment to fulfilling supply obligations. The logistics of bypassing Ukraine, however, are proving to be problematic.

In response to the transit halt, Fico has threatened to reduce Slovakia’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including subsidies for Ukrainian refugees. He also warned of cutting electricity supplies, further straining Slovak-Ukrainian relations.

Zelensky took to X to respond forcefully to Fico’s comments, accusing him of prioritizing ties with Moscow over his own country and the European Union.

“It’s good that Slovakia’s Prime Minister Fico has finally returned from his vacation at a luxurious hotel in Vietnam and is now in Bratislava. For him, personally, it must be challenging — switching from living in luxury to now trying to fix his own mistakes,” he wrote.

He claimed to have offered assistance to Slovakia during the expected transition by European nations away from reliance on Russian energy, “but Fico arrogantly refused.”

“Many in Europe warned him that doing nothing and waiting was not an option,” Zelensky added, accusing his Slovak counterpart of now “resorting to PR, lies, and loud accusations to shift the blame away from himself onto someone else.”

He claimed that Fico’s “losing bet” on Russian energy had undermined European unity and energy security.

The escalating tensions between Slovakia and Ukraine evidence broader challenges in Europe’s energy landscape. The suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine has intensified debates over energy diversification, with many European nations seeking alternatives to reduce dependency on Russian supplies.

Zelensky called for stronger collaboration with the European Commission and the U.S. to expand gas supplies and offset the impact of Russian disruptions, urging Slovakia to align with the EU’s shared goals.

Slovakia has been criticized in some quarters for taking a notably different approach from many European Union countries. Fico’s government halted military aid to Ukraine from state reserves while permitting the continuation of commercial arms sales. This policy placed Slovakia closer to Hungary in its critical stance on Western military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Last month, Fico enraged Zelensky by claiming that Ukraine would not be invited to join NATO and would lose part of its territory in any viable peace agreement, asserting that Russia would maintain control over Crimea and other occupied regions.

“Ukraine will not receive an invitation to NATO. Russia will never leave either Crimea or the territory it controls. Whoever does not know the Russian soul should forget about defeating it,” he remarked.

