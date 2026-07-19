Zelensky Boasts Of Hits On 3 Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers After Kiev Military Depot Leveled

Russia overnight and into early Sunday morning unleashed what Ukrainian officials have described as its largest barrage of ballistic missiles focused on Kiev of the war.

Among the key targets was a large complex owned and operated by UKRTAC, a Ukrainian producer of military gear and personal protective equipment. Its manufacturing facilities and warehouses in the capital were destroyed in the assault.

Ukrainian presidency's office

UKRTAC, confirmed on social media that facilities and production equipment were entirely wiped out due to a direct hit, but said there were no casualties at the plant.

But elsewhere in the capital there were significant casualties, with at least one person killed and 16 others wounded. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday it was one of the single biggest missile barrages of the war:

A series of powerful explosions thundered across the darkened city in an attack that involved 41 missiles of various types and ravaged buildings across several districts.

Also, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha has described the raid involved "around four dozen" ballistic missiles.

However, Zelensky has said Ukrainian forces continue to strike back, including a new attack on three oil depots and a fuel facility in Russia's southern Stavropol Sunday morning. Zelensky added three Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers were also struck in the Black Sea.

"Today, Ukraine’s long-range sanctions reached designated targets that support and finance Russia’s aggression. SSU units struck three oil depots in the Stavropol region at once, while units of our Armed Forces hit another fuel facility in the same region," he said.

"Direct hits were recorded on three Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea."

We continue to respond to Russian strikes in a fully justified and accurate manner. Today, Ukraine’s long-range sanctions reached designated targets that support and finance Russia’s aggression. SSU units struck three oil depots in the Stavropol region at once, while units of our… pic.twitter.com/3YWEDFBknE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 19, 2026

The Kremlin over the weekend has boasted of new ground advances along the front lines, but the war has long been focused in the air of late.

As for the Ukrainian capital, emergency crews have been scrambling on an almost nightly basis of late. Concerning the new attack, "The Kyiv government said firefighters were responding to blazes in five different districts after the attack, one of the biggest in recent weeks, hit residential buildings, office and industrial sites, a dormitory and vehicles," The Independent describes.