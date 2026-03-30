Zelensky Calls For Easter Truce Amid Nightly Russian Drone Assaults

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging for an Easter holiday ceasefire with Russia, at a moment each side has sent daily and nightly drones and missiles across the border.

"We’re ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays," Zelensky told reporters, describing that "normal people who respect life" would seek a permanent ceasefire. "But we’re ready for any compromises, except those involving our dignity and sovereignty," he added.

The vast majority of both the Russian & Ukrainian populations are Orthodox Christians.

Both countries have predominantly Eastern Orthodox Christian populations, and Orthodox Easter, also known as Pascha, takes place on April 16 this year. The West, or rather the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches, will celebrate on April 5.

While full ceasefires, even short ones, have not had much success in the past more than four years of war, the two sides have previously agreed to days or even weeks of pauses on attacking energy sites. This limited truce does hold some potential.

"If Russia is ready to stop hitting Ukrainian energy facilities, we will not respond against their energy sector," Zelensky said.

Last year saw an effort to put in place a Pascha ceasefire, called for by President Putin - however, there were widespread accusations of violations.

Putin himself attends the long Orthodox Pascha vigil each year, while Zelensky is Jewish. He became the first Jewish president of Ukraine after being elected in 2019, and has since faced accusations of persecuting Ukrainian Orthodox who maintain spiritual ties with the Moscow patriarchate.

Currently, drone attacks on mutual energy sites are continuing at rapid pace. We detailed that last week Russia set a record for the largest single-day drone assault on Ukraine of the war.

At least seven people were killed in Ukraine last Tuesday after Russia launched the truly massive drone. Counting both drones and cruise missiles, 979 warheads poured into Ukrainian airspace as diplomatic efforts at ending the war remain stalled and the world's attention focused almost entirely on the US-Israeli war on Iran.