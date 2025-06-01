Zelensky Calls Meetings With Putin 'Meaningless' And Asks For More Military Aid

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a three-way summit with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, likely in response to Russia's accelerated gains on the eastern front as well as the mass missile and drone attacks on Kyiv. "If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants it to be a trilateral meeting, I don't mind. I am ready for any format," Zelensky stated after admitting that the Kremlin had amassed at least 50,000 troops near the northern Sumy region of Ukraine.

The Kremlin responded with suspicion to the idea, noting that Zelensky was looking for 'clout' and a 'legitimacy boost' by inserting himself at the table between Russia and the US in the initial talks. And, to be fair, the real diplomatic discussion is between Russia and the US, not Russia and Ukraine.

The conflagration in Ukraine is a clear proxy war with NATO officials managing the details of the conflict behind the scenes. Ukraine's entire intel apparatus is reliant on NATO reconnaissance technology and their long range missile and drone strikes require NATO personnel and satellites to aim and guide the weapons. The Ukraine war is between Russia and NATO; Ukraine and Zelensky are incidental.

Zelensky appears to have taken offense to Russia's claim that he is chasing clout in a recent statement in which he asserted that meetings with Russia were "meaningless" without more pressure from the US and Europe. He also begged for even more money and weapons to be sent to Ukraine from western partners while suggesting that long range attacks were the best way to bring the war to the Russians and convince them to accept a ceasefire agreement.

In other words, it appears that Zelensky was indeed interested in diplomatic negotiations until it became clear that he would not be at the center of them.

Over the course of the past few months the establishment media and European officials have hinted that the war in Ukraine is not going well. The realities of attrition warfare are taking hold and eventually Ukraine and NATO will have to admit that they are losing. It's a reality many analysts have been trying to warn about for at least the past year, but anyone listening to the propaganda from the western media would assume that Ukraine is on the verge of sweeping the Russian out of the country.

This is simply not the case. Russian forces are breaking through on multiple fronts and they seem to be massing for a large scale offensive in the north. Ukraine's military is on it's last legs, which is the only reason why Zelensky has deigned to entertain the idea of peace talks at all. He is also realizing that it is highly unlikely that the US will ever intervene with boots on the ground - The fundamental strategy of Kyiv and NATO officials was to lure the US and European public to support troop deployments and direct war with Russia.

European politicians are keen on the idea of sending in troops, but without US involvement they will not be able to effectively fight Russian forces in a brand of warfare far different from the typical maneuver warfare they are used to.

Donald Trump has sought to balance his peace negotiations with carrot and stick incentives for both sides of the conflict, but it may be too late for a deal as neither government is anxious for a realistic agreement. Zelensky is forever demanding greater intervention by NATO countries and wants all territory taken by the Russians to be returned. This isn't going to happen.

Vladimir Putin, perhaps rightfully, is concerned about negotiating a ceasefire only to have progressives take power again in the US and upend any deal that is struck. The motivation for Russia to press for a total victory and the removal of the government in Kyiv is high.