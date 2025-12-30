Zelensky Claims Trump Is Considering US Boots On The Ground In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has newly claimed that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of deploying American troops to Ukraine as negotiations toward peace with Moscow stall. This is presumably connected with promises of future 'security guarantees'.

This is somewhat of a surprise, as the White House has made no indication of this in any statement whether public or based on anonymous officials. Throughout the nearly four-long war the question of Western 'boots on the ground' has been raised at various times.

But the US - whether under Biden or Trump - has always denied that sending American troops into Ukraine is a solution. Instead, it's well understood that this could escalate things between Washington and Russia toward full-scale war.

Zelensky made the remarks during a WhatsApp conversation with journalists, according to Reuters national security correspondent Idress Ali, who then revealed his words on social media.

But the outlet has still stressed that Zelensky understands that the final decision rests with Trump.

"To be honest, this can only be confirmed by the President of the United States of America. These are US troops, and therefore it is America that makes such decisions. Of course, we are discussing this both with President Trump and with representatives of the Coalition [of the Willing]," Zelensky was quoted as saying.

And just like that, boots on the ground as a talking point is being echoed among EU leaders...

Polish Prime Minister Tusk:



The United States has declared its readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after concluding peace.



This includes, for example, the presence of American troops on the border or on the line of contact between Ukraine and Russia. pic.twitter.com/bIJUhyjQam — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 30, 2025

Russian media has also picked up on the remarks...

Zelensky says US BOOTS ON THE GROUND in Ukraine being discussed



But troop deployment is ‘UP TO THE UNITED STATES’ pic.twitter.com/VCXa10ttDw — RT (@RT_com) December 30, 2025

President Trump has regularly emphasized that he won't contemplate boots on the ground in Ukraine, for example last August:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged that American troops would not be on the ground in Ukraine — but provided little other insight into the scale of U.S. security guarantees as he pushes to end Russia’s war on its neighbor. "You have my assurance, and I’m president," Trump said on “Fox & Friends,” when asked what assurances he has that there won’t be American boots in the country to defend against another Russian incursion.

Needless to say such a moved, if he were to reverse his own policy, would be hugely unpopular among Trump's base. And broadly the American public would likely see such a risky move as recipe for another US troop quagmire abroad, and in a very complex battlespace.