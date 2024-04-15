Zelensky Condemns Iran, Uses Attack On Israel To Ask For More Money

Once again the specter of a major Middle East war has overshadowed the much bloodier and fiercer Russia-Ukraine war, and coming at a moment the Zelensky government is deeply struggling to attract more weapons and funding from Western capitals, most notably Washington.

President Zelensky has weighed in on the Saturday night large-scale Iranian attack on Israel, which was retaliation for the April 1st Israeli strikes that flattened the consulate in Damascus. What's more is he sought to connect what's happening in the Middle East right now to Ukraine.

Zelensky condemned Iran for the attack and said Ukrainians understand the "horror" of Iranian drones which have been deployed by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities.

AFP/Getty Images

"Ukraine condemns Iran’s attack on Israel using ‘Shahed’ drones and missiles. We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same ‘Shahed’ drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes," Zelensky wrote on X Sunday.

"Every effort must be made to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East. Iran’s actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia’s actions threaten a larger conflict, and the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world," added.

He continued to seek to make a direct connection between the two conflict theaters as follows: "The sound of ‘Shahed’ drones, a tool of terror, is the same in the skies over the Middle East and Europe. This sound must serve as a wake-up call to the free world, demonstrating that only our unity and resoluteness can save lives and prevent the spread of terror worldwide."

He quickly pivoted from this theme of the Iran and Russia dual threats to "the world" to asking the West for more weapons. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that "words do not stop drones and do not intercept missiles," but only action in form of more advanced weapons systems from allies.

"It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America’s allies at this critical time," he said.

Back in November, Zelensky actually publicly complained that the war between Israel and Hamas is "taking away the focus" from Russia's action in Ukraine.

Zelensky condemned Iran’s UNPROVOKED attaсk and said it threatens the entire region and the world, that‘s why the US Congress OWES him some cash pic.twitter.com/Itkb1zsSV0 — Russian Market (@runews) April 14, 2024

He made the remarks at the time while standing alongside EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Of course, it's clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus," Zelensky said in the surprisingly blunt admission. "Time has passed, people are tired... But this is not a stalemate," he had said.