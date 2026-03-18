Zelensky Confirms 200 Ukrainian Drone Operatives Are In Mideast Assisting Against Iran

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday offered rare confirmation that his government has sent 200 Ukrainian air defense experts to the Middle East, where they are helping allies to counteract Iranian drone attacks, and on the cheap. Zelensky, who has publicly backed President Trump's decision to attack Iran, explained in statements before British parliament on Tuesday that Ukraine's mastery of low-cost and efficient interceptor drones has revolutionized modern warfare.

He offered as an example that it has cost the Untied States about $4 million per interceptor to shoot down a merely $50,000 Iranian Shahed drone, making Ukraine's methods a far cheaper and attractive alternative.

via The Associated Press

Days before Zelensky's comments, The New York Times highlighted that phones of Ukrainian defense firms have been "ringing off the hook":

For most of its four-year-long war with Russia, Ukraine has been a recipient of security aid from the United States and European allies. With war now raging in the Middle East, Ukraine’s government is seeking to turn the tables by offering a pivotal technology to intercept the exploding drones menacing the region’s oil facilities and shipping. In a possible prelude to sales agreements, Ukraine has sent interceptor drones and teams to operate them to three American allies in the Persian Gulf: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Eleven countries in all, including the United States, European nations and Gulf monarchies, have sought Ukraine’s assistance or advice on shooting down Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. For years, Ukraine has been fine-tuning defenses against such drones, which Russia fires into the country by the thousands each month.

Ukraine and Zelensky have sought to also stay relevant, in essence, as the Iran war has dominated headlines - possibly 'distracting' Western countries from fuller support to Kiev.

Earlier this month Zelensky laid out that "Ukraine’s expertise in intercepting Shahed drones is among the world’s most advanced." He stressed at the time, "Any cooperation must not compromise our own defenses."

A lot of irony in this...

🚨UNBELIEVABLE: The tables just flipped!



Zelensky just revealed the Trump Administration has asked UKRAINE for help intercepting Iranian drones. Zelensky said yes - but only if it doesn’t hurt Ukraine’s fight against Russia.



Is JD Vance going to say thank you? pic.twitter.com/ciIQnmure3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 4, 2026

In the Middle East, supplies are dwindling and costs are soaring, after over two weeks into Iran's retaliation on Gulf nations hosting American bases, as well as Israel.

Patriots have remained the interceptor of choice to defend Gulf cities as well as foreign bases, with a single Patriot interceptor possibly running over $13.5 million.