Zelensky Demands NATO Give Ukraine Nukes

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that NATO countries should supply his nation with nuclear weapons to deter Russia.

Not content with the billions in arms and munitions already sent his way, Zelensky inferred that the West should give them more.

Speaking of being a future member of NATO, the Ukrainian leader stated “NATO is not today, but in some time in the future, then all this process when we go to NATO, all this time when we are waiting, no matter how long it takes, and unfortunately, it does not depend on us.”

He continued, “If this process is protracted for years or decades, not because of us, but because of partners, then we have absolutely just question, what will be defending us against this evil for this whole time on this whole path?”

“Which support package, which missiles? Will we be given nuclear weapons?” Zelensky further asserted.

“Then let them give us nuclear weapons,” he added, further noting “Will they give us the missiles in the quantities that we can stop Russia? I’m not sure of that, but I think it would help. Otherwise, what missiles can stop Russia’s nuclear missiles?”

“Give us back nuclear arms,” Zelensky demanded, adding “give us missile systems, partners, help us finance the 1 million army, move your contingent on the parts of our state where we want the stability of the situation so that the people have tranquility.”

Word to the wise.



Never give nukes & advanced weaponry to a corrupt cokehead that’s lost track of +$100B in US aid/arms/support



Ukrainian President Zelenksy:



"Give us… nuclear arms." https://t.co/bBlag6twbE pic.twitter.com/P5OOm9HZKp — Prodigal (@ProdigalThe3rd) February 4, 2025

Yeah. Doesn’t seem like a very sound strategy does it?

So basically he wants to take EU with him in a big radio active flash of vapor into the atmosphere. — RA (@tx_natufian) February 4, 2025

Unless NATO wishes to speed up Armageddon.

This is beyond insane. — WaifuVerse.ai (@waifuverse_ai) February 4, 2025

As we highlighted earlier in the week, Zelensky has claimed that his country has received less than half of the $177 billion in aid agreed by the US under the Biden regime and that he doesn’t know where the rest of the money has gone.

