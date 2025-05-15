Zelensky In Istanbul Responds To 'Insult' Of Putin Sending Junior Officials To Talks: "I Am Here"

A team of Russian negotiators are in Istanbul on Thursday for the first direct peace talks with Ukraine in more than three years, with Russia's Foreign Ministry officials saying that the delegation is "ready for serious work".

President Putin, who as expected is not there in person, tapped his aide and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky to lead the talks, which many Western analysts have claimed is an 'insult' given it's not someone more senior. Medinsky, it should be remembered, oversaw the failed 2022 peace talks with Kiev in the weeks after the February invasion.

Alongside Medinsky are Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU).

Supporting these main negotiators are group of advisers, including senior officials from the Foreign and Defense Ministries, along with Putin aides. The Kremlin confirmed the identities of its negotiating team by releasing footage of Putin meeting with the negotiation group late Wednesday.

Other top officials were seen present in the send-off meeting in Russia, among them Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Russia’s chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov - which perhaps underscores that Moscow is indeed taking the Istanbul talks very seriously.

But many are calling this a 'slap in the face' and insult to Trump who has strongly backed direct talks, and who even urged Putin to be there in person.

Trump has warned that he is "always considering" additional sanctions against Russia if he believes Moscow is blocking or snubbing the peace process.

As for Ukraine's President Zelensky, he's has for the past week been making a big show of how he's willing to be in Istanbul, and Putin is not. He's been repeatedly goading Putin to be there, saying that if he's not - it proves Moscow is not interested in the peace process.

However, this has clearly been a performative effort more geared to show President Trump that Kiev is 'willing' - likely in hopes that Washington gives Zelensky stronger backing, and of course a steady supply of weapons and intelligence. To some degree, Zelensky's bellicose rhetoric may itself have sabotaged talks before they had even begun.

But Zelensky has shown up in Istanbul, somewhat surprisingly. "I am here" - he has emphasized (in once again a bit of messaging primarily aimed at the White House).

The Wall Street Journal's take is as follows:

"Ignoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to meet for direct high-level talks in Turkey, Russian leader Vladimir Putin dispatched to Istanbul a team of junior officials, making it uncertain that negotiations between the warring nations would occur at all."

