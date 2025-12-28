Zelensky Meets With Trump At Mar-a-Lago As Ukrainian Capital Pounded By Russia

Just ahead of President Zelensky arriving in Florida where he hopes that talks with President Trump on the US-proposed Ukraine peace plan can achieve something favorable for Ukrainians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov once again blasted European leadership as the main obstacle to peace. Trump has at the same time noted he held a Sunday call with President Putin.

"After the change of administration in the U.S., Europe and the European Union have become the main obstacle to peace," Lavrov told TASS. "They are making no secret of their plans to prepare for war with Russia," he continued, and underscored that the ambitions of European politicians are "literally blinding them."

"Not only do they not care about Ukrainians, but they also don't seem to care about their own population," he added.

December 27, 2025 attacks on Kyiv, via Reuters.

However, he did also say that Moscow plans to continue its "engagement with American negotiators" and "address the root causes of the conflict."

Just the day prior, starting Saturday morning, Russia carried out one of the biggest attacks on the Ukrainian capital in months, involving powerful Kinzhal missiles along with over 500 drones. Kiev was pounded, and several buildings were on fire.

Zelensky has in the meantime been seeking as much leverage from the European corner as possible, before getting face to face with Trump. Russia demands territorial concessions, but Zelensky seems only willing to talk about a temporary freeze to the war, and not necessarily the kind of full, permanent political recognition of Russia's hold over most of the Donbass.

Ahead of the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Zelensky commented that his capital is on fire as winter temperatures freeze:

The meeting, to be hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence at 1:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) according to the White House, will be their first in-person encounter since October, when the U.S. president refused to grant Zelensky's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles. Zelensky said during a stopover in Canada on Saturday he hoped the talks would be "very constructive," adding that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had shown his hand with the latest assault on the Ukrainian capital. "This attack is again Russia's answer [to] our peace efforts. And this really showed that Putin doesn't want peace," he said.

Things aren't looking ideal for a finalized peace plan, also given that Zelensky during a Christmas Day message essentially wished for Putin's death.

Zelensky will push for NATO 'Article 5-style' security guarantees for Ukraine in his Sunday meeting with Trump:

Zelensky said the US has proposed 15-year security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the peace plan.



In his view, Ukraine needs guarantees for a longer period and added that he would consider it a major success if Trump agrees during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ZYI1oeYGY9 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 26, 2025

As the The Hill reviews of the message:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged in his Christmas Eve message that many Ukrainians want to see Russian President Vladimir Putin dead. "'May he perish,’ each of us may think to ourselves," Zelensky said in the broadcast. "But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded soon after the message by blasting it as "uncultured, embittered, and coming from a seemingly unhinged person" - while further questioning whether "he’s capable of making any rational decisions."

PUTIN UNPLUGGED.



Pay VERY close attention. pic.twitter.com/ExFH5V3NHP — Pepe Escobar (@RealPepeEscobar) December 28, 2025

This latter reference to his decision-making ability is another card Moscow might play if the US and Ukrainian sides come out of the Florida meetings with a less than optimal peace deal. President Putin has long said that because Zelensky canceled elections, he has no legal mandate, and is thus 'illegitimate' and lacks authority to sign a binding peace settlement.