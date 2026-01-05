Zelensky Names Canada's Chrystia Freeland, Notable Anti-Russia Hawk As Top Advisor

Apparently Zelensky is simply skipping his own people and going straight to appointing officials within foreign governments to top advisory positions.

Ukraine has named former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as an economic advisor amid a broader reshuffle of senior government positions, also coming on the heels of the massive energy ministry related corruption scandal which has unleashed chaos within his administration.

Chrystia Freeland, former deputy prime minister and finance minister, and notable anti-Russia hawk. Source: The Canadian Press

It should also be noted that Canada is a founding member of NATO - so handing Freeland a position in the Ukrainian presidential office won't go down well at the Kremlin, which will see this as yet more justification for its vehement condemnation of NATO expansion.

"Chrystia is a professional... and has significant experience in attracting investments and conducting economic transformations," President Zelensky announced on Telegram Monday.

Freeland was Canada's deputy prime minister from 2019 to 2024 under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and was appointed Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction in 2025.

Almost as capable as energy guru Hunter Biden https://t.co/4rvgo4VRKm — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 5, 2026

But she might better be remembered for leading the legal crackdown on Canada's trucker 'Freedom Convoy' movement, the large anti-vaccine mandate and Covid lockdown protest that had gripped Ottawa for several weeks in 2022.

Freeland sought to legally prosecute (and later some of these cases ended in convictions on "mischief") innocent truckers who were merely exercising their rights to politically organize and protest.

So we doubt she's going to 'help' Ukraine's situation, amid the grinding war at a moment Kiev is at a crossroads: reach a peace agreement with Moscow, or the war drags on with no end in sight.

🚨"This aged very well"



In 2014, Mearsheimer debated Chrystia Freeland and Michael McFaul in London, he told both of them that if they continued with their policies that Ukraine would be destroyed as a consequence of their actions, to which they laughed.pic.twitter.com/2kUfmmJW11 — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) November 13, 2025

"Ukraine needs to increase its internal resilience — for the sake of Ukraine's recovery, if diplomacy works as quickly as possible, and for the sake of strengthening our defense, if we have to work longer to end the war due to our partners' delays," Zelensky recently wrote on Telegram, looking ahead to 2026.