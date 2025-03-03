Zelensky Rejects Calls For Immediate Ceasefire & Won't Apologize To Trump: 'Ukraine Not For Sale'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has remained defiant in the wake of Friday's explosive confrontation with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office. He said from London Sunday that he will not apologize that that his country's freedom is "not for sale".

He acknowledged that the public spat "didn’t bring anything positive or additional to us as partner" - however he also said "This relationship will continue because this is more than a relationship in one moment."

Zelensky in London, AFP

"If you don’t have an end to the war and you don’t have security guarantees, no one is able to control a ceasefire," he told reporters while preparing to leave the UK, following a meeting with European leaders to agree on continued support for Ukraine.

Financial Times has underscored that Zelensky is not only rejecting calls from the US to apologize to Trump and Vance, but he's now openly pushing back against ceasefire. The Ukrainian leader...

rejected calls for Ukraine to agree an immediate ceasefire in its war with Russia, saying it would be “failure for everyone” if a cessation of hostilities were not accompanied by detailed security guarantees.

"If you don’t have an end to the war and you don’t have security guarantees, no one is able to control a ceasefire," Zelensky stressed in these latest remarks.

He still proclaimed that he remains "ready" to sign a US-Ukraine minerals deal, confirming that his aides are now speaking to Trump's team about ways to move forward on it.

Zelensky says he is prepared to sign a mineral rights deal with the US and thinks the relationship with Washington can be salvaged. —NBC

But the mood from the White House appears to be one of willingness to cut Zelensky off altogether. There are reports that President Trump is mulling cutting off all continuing defense aid to Ukraine.

Administration officials have sought to clarify that this was no ambush which played out before media cameras on Friday, but that Zelensky was rude and confrontational the whole time, and never satisfied with what the US was providing to Ukraine.

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told the Sunday news shows that President Trump "was frustrated and angry because it’s unclear if Zelensky truly wants to stop the fighting. The President and VP said enough is enough."

Walz added: "This [lecturing] was the wrong approach, wrong time, and the wrong president to try to do this kind of a thing. This is not Joe Biden. The entire world saw that, crystal clear."

Waltz tells what happened after the fight in the Oval Office - the Ukrainian team was in tears, but Zelensky stayed argumentative



Q: After the press left, you and Rubio told Zelensky he should leave the White House?



Waltz: We had a meeting, and advised the president that after… pic.twitter.com/JoN2zEGP8G — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) March 2, 2025

And this segment from Walz's account in a Fox News interview is hugely revealing:

Q: How did Zelensky react after press left? Was he surprised? Waltz: No. His team was. His ambassador, and adviser were practically in tears, wanting this to move forward. But Zelensky was still argumentative. I said “Mr. President, time is not on your side here, on the battlefield, and in terms of the world situation. And most importantly, USAID, and the taxpayers' tolerance, is not unlimited”.

Waltz: I think Zelensky is used to hearing that “as long as it takes” and blank check from Biden. He has not gotten the memo that this is a new sheriff in town. This is a new president, and we are determined to take a new approach towards peace.

European leaders are meanwhile trying to absorb the blowback and fallout, now talking about an alternative peace plan backed by "boots on the ground and planes in the air". UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is leading the way on plans for a 'stabilization force' to back a Ukraine ceasefire, likely involving France - and which the Europeans hope Trump can sign on to. But the Kremlin is likely to immediately reject it, given the Western 'boots on the ground' aspect to the plan.

