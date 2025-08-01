Zelensky Says He Discussed New 'Large-Scale' Arms Deal With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Wednesday night address said Kiev is on the brink of another major arms agreement with the US. He described he presented President Donald Trump with Ukraine's "main principles" for future weapons deals, but without specifying whether Trump has agreed to the terms.

"Today, I also agreed on the main principles of our agreements with America, Ukraine – the United States, on arms," Zelensky stated. "Large-scale agreements, I talked about them with President Trump, and I very, very much hope that we will be able to implement all of this. This will definitely strengthen both of our countries, and therefore – our allies, our partners."

Via Reuters

While it was just last week that the Trump administration approved a series of arms sales to Ukraine totaling $650 million, it remains unclear if these are the same "large-scale" deals discussed by Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader hailed all of this as part of the right direction and necessary step toward ending the war. "Right now we need to act to force Russia to peace. Yes, Moscow wants to continue fighting. But the whole issue is in the potential, the whole issue is in the resources for war, in money. That is why sanctions are useful. That is why pressure can work," he said.

Trump also last week proclaimed the landmark Washington and the EU deal under which the bloc would pay "100% of the cost of all military equipment" provided by the US.

"They’re going to ship it to the European Union, and then they'll distribute it, and much of it will go to Ukraine," he had stated.

And concerning all the latest talk about air defenses, the EU will also pay for any US-made Patriot air defense systems which are shipped - or rather forcibly donated from European countries for Ukraine. Trump has openly boasted that "this will be a business for us."

Trump tells Ursula von der Leyen to her face that the EU won’t be getting anything less then 15% tariffs.



The EU lives in humiliation while led by these donkeys.pic.twitter.com/W1sWptZPgI — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 27, 2025

Politico reported earlier this week that multiple EU member states are requesting tens of billions of dollars in loans from the European Union to fund weapons purchases for Ukraine.

All of this is within the context of Trump growing frustrated at lack of peace progress, and he has increasingly laid blame squarely on Putin and Russia, this week giving Moscow just ten days to come to the negotiating table and reach a peace agreement, or else face far-reaching new sanctions, particularly secondary sanctions punishing trade partners continuing to do business with Russia.