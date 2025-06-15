Zelensky Says Iran Poses 'Serious Threat' To Ukraine, Amid Israel War

Once again another major Middle East conflict is taking much of the West's attention away from the long war in Ukraine, but President Volodymyr Zelensky is speaking up (or rather inserting himself), suggesting that events in Iran have a direct impact on Ukraine.

He has told Newsmax the Islamic Republic poses a "serious threat" to Ukraine, given that it has for years supplied military arms and technology to Russian forces, which are then used against Iranian cities. There have been more recent reports that Tehran might be supplying short-range ballistic missiles.

File image: Office of the President of Ukraine

It is the Iranian-produced Shahed Kamikaze drone which has wreaked havoc on Ukraine from since the war's start. Zelensky claimed in the comments that Iran is "actively working" against his country.

"Iran is, in fact, actively working against us by supplying weapons and technology to Russia. That makes them a serious threat. Even so, we do not seek escalation," Zelenskyy said. "We understand all too well the devastating consequences such a conflict can bring. The human cost, the losses, the potential outcomes of a full-scale war. But Iran continues to support Russia."

"This regime is enabling Russia's aggression by providing arms and technological support. Iran uses its oil revenues to fund war efforts. That is the harsh reality we are dealing with," he added.

The last 48 hours have seen open war explode between Iran and Israel after the Israeli Air Force began attacking Iranian nuclear sites, as well as ballistic missile batteries. Nuclear scientists and military leaders have also been killed in Iran.

Iran has responded by launching unprecedented numbers of ballistic missiles and drones against Israel, in a serious tit-for-tat which is now ongoing.

"Let me be frank. We don't want escalation in any part of the world. But if this continues, if there is another wave of conflict, more missile strikes, more collaboration between Russia and Iran, then the situation could grow even more dangerous," Zelensky said.

Washington is the biggest funder of both the Ukrainian and Israeli militaries...

Israel appears to have achieved total air supremacy in Iran after one day, while Russia has been unable to gain air superiority, let alone supremacy, in Ukraine in three and a half years. Also, about those Su-35s that Russia never delivered to Iran… — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 14, 2025

While Russia and Iran have indeed stepped up their defense relationship over the last several years, Moscow is not expected to come to Iran's aid in this current emerging war.