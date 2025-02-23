Zelensky Says 'Ready' To Resign For The Sake Of Peace, NATO Membership

Speaking at the "Ukraine: The Year 2025" forum on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience of all heads of ministries, agencies, and top officials that he's ready to resign as president if it brings peace. He suggested the country be guaranteed NATO membership in exchange for his stepping down.

"I am ready to leave my post if it brings peace. Or exchange it for NATO," Zelensky said in response to journalists' questions, and at a moment he's feeling immense pressure from US President Donald Trump. Ukraine regional media Kyiv Post was among the first to report the resignation comments.

The same statement was also translated in Russian state media as follows: "If peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, then I’m ready. I can exchange this for NATO, if there are such conditions. I am focusing on the security of Ukraine today, not in 20 years, and I do not intend to be in power for decades," Zelensky said. He still asserted that martial law has to be lifted before their can be national elections, according to Ukraine's constitution.

This comes after a week of an open spat with the White House, wherein Trump called Zelensky a 'dictator' for refusing to hold democratic elections and for criticizing US efforts at achieving peace with Moscow. Kiev complains it's been cut out of US-Russia engagement, while Trump has pointed out the Ukrainians and Europeans had three years in which they rebuffed peace openings at every turn.

Zelensky briefly addressed this tit-for-tat at the forum, saying he is not offended by Trump calling him a dictator as he's not a dictator, according to the remarks.

According to Ukraine media sources, Zelensky on Sunday "also announced an important international summit on the Russo-Ukrainian war scheduled for Monday, Feb 24. Leaders from 13 partner countries will attend in person, while 24 others will join online. Zelensky hinted that major decisions could come from the meeting."

"Tomorrow’s summit is crucial. It might even be a turning point – we’ll see," he said. Zelensky in the comments affirmed that previously approved military aid continued to flow, but that Ukraine still needs 20 Patriot air defense systems.

He explained his government needs to sign agreement that will be 'win-win' for both US and Ukraine, 'pleasant' for both parties. But so far the haggling over mineral rights has been anything but pleasant.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha addressed the same forum and said the following, "We are convinced that in this third year of brutal Russian aggression, we truly have a chance. We are telling many partners that perhaps now is the time to fasten diplomatic seat belts. We must not give in to emotions."

There have been weekend reports that the two sides are close to achieving a mineral deal. However, the US side has stuck by some demands that Zelensky and his officials previously rejected as not doable.

"Ukraine on Saturday was seriously considering a revised American proposal for its vast natural resources that contains virtually the same provisions that Kyiv previously rejected as too onerous, according to Ukrainian officials and a draft of the deal," The New York Times reports.

"In fact, some of the terms appear even tougher than in a previous draft," the report emphasizes. "The latest proposal comes after a week in which President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine resisted signing the earlier version in a public dispute with President Trump."