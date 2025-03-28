Zelensky Sensationally Claims 'Putin Will Die Soon'

Throughout the more than three-year long Ukraine war, there have been various waves of reporting in the West suggesting that President Vladimir Putin is in extremely poor health. This typically takes the form of rumor and wild speculation from western tabloids.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revived these rumors this week, going so far as to say in an interview that Putin "will die soon" - in response to yet more unverified reports of his poor health.

He made the unexpected claim in a sit-down interview with journalists alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday in Paris.

Zelensky asserted that Putin "will die soon, and that's a fact, and it will come to an end," and added that death is "what he is afraid of."

The Ukrainian leader was responding to the latest British tabloid stories which described that Putin has been shaking uncontrollably at public events.

"It was reported last week that Putin, 72, suffered a 'mini stroke' after shaking uncontrollably at a conference, The Standard reported," one US media report said.

Zelensky naturally didn't offer any evidence or proof, and even Fox called his words 'sensational'...

Putin hopes to "remain in power until his death," Zelenskyy said, adding that the Russian leader seeks "a direct confrontation with the West," per the outlet.

Of course, the Kremlin has rejected such reports, and there's been no indications issued by US intelligence of some kind of dire health event impacting Putin's ability to rule.

Zelensky's motive in claiming this became evident elsewhere in the interview, when he said: "It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now."

Europe has been vocalizing stronger support to Kiev, even as Washington distances itself - and as it pursues bilateral talks and negotiations with Russia.

France's Macron is even pushing a coalition of countries willing to deploy Western troops to Ukraine, which if followed through on would certainly spark broader war with nuclear-armed Russia.