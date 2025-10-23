Zelensky Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Whopping 150 Swedish Fighter Jets Over Next 10-15 Years

In the latest clear sign that NATO is seeking to build-up Ukraine's military infrastructure as well as aerial defenses for the long-haul, and as much as decades into the future, Ukraine has signed a letter of intent with Swedish government to acquire a huge batch of advanced fighter jets over the next ten to fifteen years.

President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Norway and then Sweden on Wednesday for the signing ceremony and a press conference. He signed a declaration of intent with Stockholm which is "the first document that opens the way for Ukraine to receive a very serious fleet of Gripen combat aircraft."

Ukraine intends to acquire 100–150 Saab Gripen jets. Getty Images

Astoundingly, Ukraine says it seeks to acquire as many as 150 Saab Gripen Es over the long term. This would be a purchase worth billions, with some initial aircraft expected to be delivered as early as 2026.

"We must do everything possible to see the results of this memorandum next year," Zelensky said, also confirming that Ukrainian pilots are already being trained on the advanced fighter. He further hailed the "powerful aviation platforms".

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson declared "This is the start of a long journey of 10-15 years." He met Zelensky in the city of Linkoping, which is home to the country's defense company Saab.

"We are talking about roughly three years before we can start deliveries. And we cannot deliver all 150 aircraft in one batch. Deliveries will be possible over the next three years," Kristersson stated.

The modernized "E" version of the Saab JAS 39 Gripen has only this month entered use by the Swedish Air Force, and it will be seen as vital in modernizing the Ukrainian Air Force, which also currently possesses US F-16s.

The upgraded fighter is seen internationally as a cheaper alternative to America's highly advanced and ultra-expensive F-35. One aviation journal has described as follows:

Despite its similar outward appearance, the Gripen E is regarded as a completely new aircraft type — as you can read about here. Ultimately, the Gripen E will take over the tasks currently performed by the Gripen C/D, but the two will serve together for “a relatively long period of time,” according to the Swedish Air Force. In basic mission terms, the Gripen E offers a longer range and can carry a heavier load than its predecessor. The aircraft is slightly larger than the C-model at just under 50 feet and includes a beefed-up fuselage that accommodates approximately 30 percent more fuel. The aircraft also features larger air intakes, the more powerful General Electric F414 engine, and a total of 10 hardpoints.

One analyst was further quoted: "It’s a completely new system — built to meet future requirements for survivability, range, sensors, and interoperability. It’s the result of Swedish engineering and innovation with a clear focus on operational effectiveness."

Step into the invisible battlefield of electronic warfare. See how Gripen E dominates the spectrum to outsmart radars, sensors, and missiles—through intelligence and innovation.



Watch the full video here: https://t.co/zXKkEDaTXy pic.twitter.com/hwBwUXZhGT — Saab (@Saab) October 3, 2025

It is anyone's guess where the Russia-Ukraine war will be one year from now, and certainly the future decade is highly unpredictable. The conflict is growing more dangerous by the day, especially given NATO's ever increasing involvement.

Currently there's much speculation that this new Swedish aircraft purchase will be funded utilizing frozen Russian assets in European banks, which the Kremlin has denounced as theft and piracy.