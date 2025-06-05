Zelensky Takes Swipe At Trump For Putin Phone Call: 'Russia Giving The Finger' 

Ukraine's President Zelensky has yet again taken a swipe at President Trump, this time voicing his frustration at the Wednesday phone call held between the US President and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader in a Wednesday post on X had criticized "those who still hesitate to increase pressure" on Moscow and asserted that if "the powerful do not stop Putin, it means they share responsibility with him" - which was clearly in reference to Trump's 'positive' communications with Putin while simultaneously refusing to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

Getty Images

He said in the statement within hours of the Trump-Putin call that none of this is leading closer to peace, but instead, "Putin feels impunity". Trump himself had admitted the two warring sides are no closer to peace, but this was after Ukraine's massive escalation with the 'Operation Spider's Web' drone attacks on Sunday.

"Even after all of Russia’s horrific attacks, he is reportedly preparing yet more so-called ‘responses.’ With every new strike, with every delay of diplomacy, Russia is giving the finger to the entire world — to all those who still hesitate to increase pressure on it," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky followed up with a Thursday statement specifically calling out the United States for delaying slapping more sanctions on the Kremlin, amid strong European calls to pull the trigger.

He said "we need new and sufficient sanctions, first and foremost from the United States." And he asked for "clear political pressure for diplomacy to be effective. There’s not a single peace initiative in the world that Russia hasn’t rejected."

As for Trump's call with Putin, the US president had described, "We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides." Trump went on to call it a good conversation, however "not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

However, Trump has previously blasted the Biden administration for effectively slamming the door on any and all communications with Moscow, taking the relationship to historic lows, and risking escalation toward nuclear-armed confrontation.

Just a couple months ago, the Trump-Zelensky relationship had hit a low point, also amid the confrontation involving J.D. Vance at the Oval Office...

Trump walks back "pissed off at Putin" statement he allegedly made to NBC News.

"Disappointed, in a certain way" that Putin considers Zelensky "not credible." Zelensky was called a dictator, multiple times, by Trump. pic.twitter.com/fmQFaYn0yB — Alex Christoforou (@AXChristoforou) March 31, 2025

Trump has further repeatedly said the Ukraine war wouldn't have started under his watch, and blamed Biden for the constant years-long escalation. Given Trump has also taken swipes at Zelensky, this latest statement of his isn't going to sway Trump to Kiev's side any further.