Zelensky: Trump Talking To Putin About Ukraine Without Us Is 'Very Dangerous'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia and the United States are already talking about how to wind down the Russia-Ukraine war and this is "very dangerous" without Ukraine's direct input.

He said in an Associated Press interview published Saturday, "They may have their own relations, but talking about Ukraine without us — it is dangerous for everyone." Zelensky issued this assessment the day after the Trump White House confirmed that discussions at a "general level" are happening with Moscow and that an in-person meeting between presidents will take place 'soon'.

According to an AP summary of Zelensky's words:

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy said Russia does not want to engage in ceasefire talks or to discuss any kind of concessions, which the Kremlin interprets as losing at a time when its troops have the upper hand on the battlefield. He said U.S. President Donald Trump could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the table with the threat of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy and banking system, as well as continued support of the Ukrainian military. “I think these are the closest and most important steps,” he said in the interview in the Ukrainian capital that lasted for more than an hour.

Zelensky did express openness to eventually entering negotiations with Putin, despite current active legislation which forbids entering direct communication with Moscow so long as Putin is head of state.

But he emphasized Trump and Kiev should be on the same page first. "I believe that, first and foremost, we (must) hold a meeting with him, and that is important. And that is, by the way, something that everyone in Europe wants," Zelensky said, describing this would be based on "a common vision of a quick end to the war."

But importantly, Zelensky defines a key part of this 'common vision' as a path to NATO membership. "I really believe that these are the cheapest security guarantees that Ukraine can get, the cheapest for everyone," he said.

Putin has rejected this as a non-starter, and Trump too knows that negotiations would never get off the ground if this is held to.

Zelensky continued, after the conversation with Trump, "we should move on to some kind of format of conversation with Russians. And I would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine and the Russians at the negotiating table. ... And, to be honest, a European Union voice should also be there. I think it would be fair, effective. But how will it turn out? I don’t know."

He warned against allowing Putin to take "control" of the war of the narrative, but the reality on the ground especially in the east strongly suggests this has already happened.

Zelensky said "It will be a signal that it is not for Russia to decide who should be in NATO and who should not, but for the United States of America to decide. I think this is a great victory for Trump." Zelensky is essentially urging Trump to stand fast on the demand that Ukraine be invited into NATO. Of course, such a scenario could easily trigger WW3.