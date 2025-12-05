Zelensky's Jet Reportedly In Near-Miss With Military Grade Drones In Ireland

Various major publications including The Telegraph and Newsweek are reporting claims that military-grade drones threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plane shortly before it landed at Dublin Airport on Monday.

The mystery drones reportedly reached the coordinates where the Ukrainian president's plane had been expected, but Zelensky is said to have arrived a little earlier than scheduled, touching down at around 11 pm, thus missing the drones.

Irish security officials believe the drones were intended to interfere with Zelensky's arrival, noting that they were flying with their lights on, also given the UAVs were military-spec. The episode is being presented in Irish and UK press reports as a form of hybrid warfare.

Source: PA Wire/The Sun

Afterward, the unidentified aircraft circled above an Irish Navy vessel that had been covertly positioned in the Irish Sea and which was patrolling there related to providing security for Zelensky's visit.

In all the drones were reportedly airborne for roughly two hours - which again would suggest are more sophisticated or even military drone technology, and the drone operators are unknown, amid an investigation.

Conflicting reports have suggested that four or up to five drones were involved in the incursion. Their operators and current whereabouts remain unknown.

According to more details via The Daily Mail:

The Dublin intrusion occurred inside a no-fly zone ordered by the Irish Aviation Authority for the duration of Zelenskyy's visit. Ahead of the visit, Irish MEP Barry Andrews posted a graphic on social media showing the no-fly zone which was imposed. The drones then entered Irish-controlled waters and circled above the LÉ William Butler Yeats, which did not have air-search radar and was unable to disable them. An Irish Air Corps aircraft was airborne at the time but did not engage.

One security official has been cited in press reports as describing of the UAVs, "They had their lights on. They wanted to be seen. They had both the capability and the intent. They could have acted at any time."

Western officials have suspected that this is an extension of alleged Russia-backed 'hybrid warfare' targeting Europe's skies.

However, there is cause for skepticism to these 'Russia did it!' allegations and mystery incursions...

Well colour me shocked. The Dutch magazine Trouw analysed 60 drone incidents throughout Europe and found “hardly any evidence of Russian involvement”. The most obvious NATO psy-op ever.



Link to article: https://t.co/7jPA8tzWJE pic.twitter.com/I7nc6kHEok — Thomas Fazi (@battleforeurope) December 1, 2025

Suspicious drone sightings have of late disrupted air traffic at key hubs in places like Denmark, Germany, and other places in northern Europe. EU officials are pushing forward with plans to invest in a collective 'drone wall' defense.