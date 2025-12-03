Zelensky's Meeting With US Envoy Cancelled After No Real Progress In 5-Hour Moscow Talks

The Russian-US negotiations on the Ukraine conflict concluded in the Kremlin after some five hours of intense negotiations, which had reportedly gone late into the night. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov indicated the US side of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner presented four more documents concerning the peace settlement during the Kremlin talks; however, a sticking point remains territory.

"Some American proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not," the aide stated bluntly. Crucially he at one point responded to a question of whether peace had become closer or further following these talks, to which Ushakov responded, "Definitely not further."

"Territorial issues were discussed specifically, without which we do not see a resolution of the crisis," Ushakov told reporters immediately after the meeting. "Of course, the enormous prospects for future economic co-operation between the two countries were also discussed."

Via Sputnik/NYT

This latter point of cooperation between the US and Russia has "vast potential" - Ushakov said, suggesting the Kremlin doesn't see the peace deal as where it wants it to be in terms of territorial settlement. The US-backed draft peace plan offers that Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk would be recognized "as de facto Russian, including by the United States." However, Ukraine and other countries would not need to recognize Russian control by law, but Moscow legally sees them as part of the Russian Federation after the wartime 'popular referendums' held in the fall of 2022.

The draft also calls to freeze the front lines of fighting where they are in the southern oblasts of Kherson and Zaporizhzia, with Russia having relinquish other areas such as the Kharkiv and Sumy regions in the northeast, as well the Mykolaiv region in the south. Overall the lengthy session was deemed by the Russian side as "productive" - with Ushakov also saying "We discussed the substance, not specific wording and solutions. The parties see enormous potential for cooperation."

"As for a possible meeting at the presidential level, that will depend on the progress we’re able to make through the persistent work carried out by our aides and representatives," Ushakov said. And more on US-Russia relations: "But this time, we emphasized that if we genuinely want to work together — and there are enormous opportunities — then it’s time to show some real commitment," the Kremlin official said.

While the negotiations were happening or about to proceed, President Trump in Washington had admitted it's not "an easy situation" to settle, but that "Our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled. Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess." He reiterated in a cabinet meeting: "It’s a war that never would have happened if I were President."

As for the initially announced firm deadline of Thanksgiving Day for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept the US 28-point peace plan, President Trump appears to have backed down from that, given all of this back-and-forth is still proceeding.

I think we might take a minute to ask why the American government has sent a real estate developer and the president's son in law to negotiate directly with Vladimir Putin, rather than - say - the secretary of state, or a professional diplomat, or indeed anyone with training. https://t.co/6GoRkeMNUR — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) December 2, 2025

One interesting development is Axios reported that Witkoff was slated to meet with Zelensky and brief him on the talks with Putin. Zelensky has demanded this much, also given Kiev feels largely cut out of the US plan and negotiations. Trump also last week made clear he's not ready to meet with either Zelensky or Putin until a peace deal is in the final stages.

The expected Witkoff meeting with Zelensky has been canceled, and the US delegation is en route back home to Washington instead, in perhaps another slap in the face to Zelensky which further sidelines him once again. According to the UK Times:

A meeting between President Zelensky and a US delegation planned for Wednesday has been cancelled after talks in Russia on the war in Ukraine concluded without a breakthrough. Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, spoke to President Putin and other Russian officials in Moscow for five hours on Tuesday but failed to make any headway on a peace deal. The US negotiators were due to debrief Zelensky in Brussels after the talks. However, Witkoff and Kushner left Moscow on Tuesday night for Washington, the Kremlin said.

Meanwhile the Kremlin on Wednesday has followed up with further explanation of its stance. "We proceed from the fact that in this case it is better for these negotiations to be conducted in silence," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been quoted in state media as saying. He added that Russia is "not a supporter of megaphone diplomacy."

Some aspects of the US plan are likely welcomed by Moscow...

Peskov explained that "it would be wrong" to say Putin had turned down the American proposals after the talks in Moscow. He described the first direct exchange on the plan as being that "some things were accepted, some were marked as unacceptable," and that this is part of a "normal negotiation process” and “a search for compromise."

Having just announced it's taken military control of Pokrovsk, amid a string of steady advances in the east, Moscow knows it is firmly in the driver's seat - yet the proxy war continues its dangerous path of escalation.