Zelensky's Truce Refusal Poses Direct Threat To Visiting Leaders For Victory Day: Kremlin

Ukraine's President Zelensky has dismissed the Kremlin's unilateral declaration of a three-day ceasefire for Russia's World War II commemorations on May 9 as but a "game" and "theatrical performance".

"This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because in two or three days, it is impossible to develop a plan for the next steps to end the war," Zelensky said, offering instead a fuller 30-day ceasefire.

We reported earlier that Zelensky days ago went so far as to hint that a Ukrainian attack on Victory Day events could happen. Here's what Zelensky warned several days ago:

"Now they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are rightly worried. But they should be concerned that this war is still going on. They must end the war," the Ukrainian president said.

Moscow officials certainly took this as a direct threat. Various world leaders, including President Xi Jinping of China, will be present for the V-Day parade through Red Square and other observances. This year's will be particularly special given it's the 80th anniversary since the end of WW2.

Prior Victory Day event. President Putin attends every year, via Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a statement Saturday saying that Zelensky "unambiguously threatened world leaders."

"After every terrorist attack on Russia's territory, the Kiev regime, its security services, and Zelensky personally boast that this is their doing, that this will continue. Therefore, the phrase that he 'does not guarantee security on May 9 in Russia' as it is not his area of responsibility is, of course, a direct threat," the diplomat stated.

She and Peskov further blasted Zelensky's stance as having exposed "the neo-Nazi nature of the Kiev regime, which has become a terrorist cell," according to TASS.

Lately there's been assassination bombings targeting top Russian generals, as well as long-range drone attacks which have reached the outskirts of Moscow. Clearly, Ukrainian intelligence and/or its allied Western intel services have made inroads into Russia.

Without doubt, Russian defense and security services will bulk up anti-air systems in an around Moscow for Victory Day events.

Defense officials, heads of state, and foreign ministers from various countries and especially Russia-friendly nations are expected to be present.

Earlier in the Ukraine war, drones were sent across the Russian border and made it all the way to the Moscow Kremlin complex, lightly damaging the top of a dome, in what was a major first at the time. Since then, Moscow area airports have more frequently halted operations during inbound drone attacks.