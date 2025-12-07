Zelenskyy Says He Had 'Long And Substantive' Phone Call With Witkoff, Kushner As Peace Talks Continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had a “long and substantive phone call” with his national security secretary Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian negotiator Andrii Hnatov, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were gathered in South Florida.

“I am grateful for a very focused, constructive discussion,” Zelenskyy said on X.

“We covered many aspects and went through key points that could ensure an end to the bloodshed and eliminate the threat of a new Russian full-scale invasion, as well as the risk of Russia failing to honor its promises, as has happened repeatedly in the past.”

“Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace,” he added.

”We agreed on the next steps and formats for talks with the United States.”

The Epoch Times' T.J.Muscaro reports that Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for his “intensive approach to negotiations,” and said he was now awaiting the return of Umerov and Hnatov to Ukraine, at which time he would receive their report.

“Not everything can be discussed over the phone, so we need to work closely with our teams on ideas and proposals,” he said.

”Our approach is that everything must be workable—every crucial measure for peace, security, and reconstruction.”

The call follows multiple days of in-person talks between Umerov and Hnatov with Witkoff and Kushner, and six meetings between the two negotiating parties in two weeks.

Those talks were ongoing during Russia’s attack on Dec. 6, which saw the launch of more than 50 missiles and more than 620 drone strikes on energy facilities, railways, and residential buildings in 29 locations.

While Ukraine was able to shoot down 30 of those missiles and neutralize 585 of those drones, the day still saw at least eight people wounded, including three in the Kyiv region, according to Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

“Both parties agreed that real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings,” according to a summary of Friday’s meeting shared by Witkoff on X.

“Parties also separately reviewed the future prosperity agenda, which aims to support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, joint U.S.-Ukraine economic initiatives, and long-term recovery projects.”

The day after the attack, Zelenskyy gave a speech congratulating the “warriors” who are “holding back the occupiers on all fronts.”

“I thank our servicemembers who, on the battlefield, do their utmost so that Ukraine has confidence at the negotiating table,” he said.