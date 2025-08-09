'These Are Dead Decisions' - Zelensky Rejects Ceding Territory After Trump Talks Land-Swap

While the planned August 15 Trump-Putin summit set for Alaska is a very positive breakthough toward potentially ending the war in Ukriane, one wonders precisely how the sides aim to actually achieve this, given they look to already be back at square one regardless. What has substantially changed in the warring sides' positions that now makes peace possible?

First, here is The Wall Street Journal clarifying what Putin wants, which hasn't changed:

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the Trump administration this week with a sweeping proposal for a cease-fire in Ukraine, demanding major territorial concessions by Kyiv—and a push for global recognition of its claims—in exchange for a halt to the fighting, according to European and Ukrainian officials. ...European and Ukrainian officials, who were briefed by Trump and Witkoff in a series of calls this week, said they worry Putin is simply using the offer as a ploy to avoid new U.S. sanctions and tariffs while continuing the war.

Next, here's The New York Times presenting President Zelensky's Saturday firm rejection of giving up any land - and not even offering Crimea which has been fully controlled by Russia for many years, having been formally annexed in 2014 via a popular referendum:

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Saturday flatly rejected the idea that Ukraine could cede land to Russia after President Trump suggested that a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia could include “some swapping of territories.” "Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier," Mr. Zelensky said in a video address from his office in Kyiv, several hours after Mr. Trump’s remarks, which appeared to overlook Ukraine’s role in the negotiations. ...His blunt rejection risks angering Mr. Trump, who has made a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia one of his signature foreign policy goals, even if it means accepting terms that are unfavorable to Kyiv. In the past, Mr. Trump has criticized Ukraine for clinging to what he suggested were stubborn cease-fire demands and for being “not ready for peace.”

Zelensky had further said in his video address, "Any decisions made against us, any decisions made without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace." He then clarified Ukriane's position further, "They will bring nothing. These are dead decisions; they will never work."

If this is indeed the case, now what? What will Alaska achieve? Interestingly the Europeans have also been asking for a seat at the table regarding any Washington-Moscow talks to end the war.

If Trump wants to see this through, he'll have to cut of Zelensky - both in terms of arms supplies and pushing him out into the politicla cold, or isolation. But the European allies will of course revolt, and accuse Trump of being steamrolled by Putin's demands.

But President Trump actually did hint that he's read to finalize a land swap in his recent words to reporters, though it wasn't exactly clear which territories are being talked about here.

"We’re going to get some back, and we’re going to get some switched," Trump said during an event at the White House, as quoted in the NY Times. "There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both."

However, that's not the mood in Kiev, where Zelensky appears ready to keep fighting - especially along the front lines in the east. And some of the more hardline, neo-Nazi elements among Ukraine's military ranks and militia units certainly won't let Zelensky get away with ceding territory.

Still, Western mainstream media is noticing a definite mood shift, such as in this top Saturday headline from CNN...

WSJ's chief foreign correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov is probably correct in predicting the following: "No matter what Witkoff may have told Trump, there is no scenario under which the Ukrainian army voluntarily withdraws from Slovyansk and Kramatorsk and hands over these major cities to Russian occupation."